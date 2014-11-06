Peinliches Urteil: John Galliano verliert Klage gegen Dior
Ein neues Gerichtsurteil fiel nicht zu Gunsten des gekündigten Designers aus. Ganz im Gegenteil.
John Galliano
John Galliano einst und jetzt: 2004 trat er als Rabbi auf, 2011 wurde er wegen Antisemitismus verhaftet.
dapdFILE - In this Feb. 28, 2011 file photo, fashion designer John Galliano arrives at a police station in Paris. A Paris court on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011 convicted former Christian Dior designer John Galliano for making anti-Semitic insults and gave him
APBritish fashion designer John Galliano, foreground, joins models on stage after the presentation of the spring-summer 2007 Haute Couture fashion collection he designed for Christian Dior, Monday Jan. 22, 2007 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
