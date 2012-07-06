Paris: Elie Saab entführt nach Konstantinopel
Gold- und Silberstickereien, transparente Stoffe, raffinierte Schnitte sowie dezente Drapierungen verwandelten die Models bei der Haute Couture-Show in osmanische Schönheiten.
eliesaab
EPAepa03294904 Models present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 04 July 2012. The presentation of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 collections ends on 04 Ju
saab
saab
EPAepa03294915 A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 04 July 2012. The presentation of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 collections ends on 04
saab
REUTERSA model presents a creation by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)
REUTERSA model presents a creation by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)
eliesaab
saab
EPAepa03294907 A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 04 July 2012. The presentation of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 collections ends on 04
dapdA model wears a creation by fashion designer Elie Saab during his Womens Fall Winter 2013 haute couture fashion collection in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 4, 2012. (Foto:Francois Mori/AP/dapd)
REUTERSModels present creations by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)
EPAepa03294914 A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 04 July 2012. The presentation of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 collections ends on 04
REUTERSA model presents a creation by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)
EPAepa03294912 A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 04 July 2012. The presentation of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 collections ends on 04
REUTERSA model presents a creation by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)
dapdA model wears a creation by fashion designer Elie Saab during his Womens Fall Winter 2013 haute couture fashion collection in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 4, 2012. (Foto:Francois Mori/AP/dapd)
REUTERSA model presents a creation by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)
dapdFashion designer Elie Saab acknowledges applause from the audience at the end of his Womens Fall Winter 2013 haute couture fashion collection in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 4, 2012. (Foto:Francois Mori/AP/dapd)