kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© eliesaab

freizeit Mode & Beauty
07/06/2012

Paris: Elie Saab entführt nach Konstantinopel

Gold- und Silberstickereien, transparente Stoffe, raffinierte Schnitte sowie dezente Drapierungen verwandelten die Models bei der Haute Couture-Show in osmanische Schönheiten.

© Bild: eliesaab

eliesaab

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03294904 Models present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 04 July 2012. The presentation of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 collections ends on 04 Ju

© Bild: eliesaab

saab

© Bild: eliesaab

saab

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03294915 A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 04 July 2012. The presentation of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 collections ends on 04

© Bild: eliesaab

saab

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA model presents a creation by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA model presents a creation by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)

© Bild: eliesaab

eliesaab

© Bild: eliesaab

saab

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03294907 A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 04 July 2012. The presentation of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 collections ends on 04

© Bild: dapd

dapdA model wears a creation by fashion designer Elie Saab during his Womens Fall Winter 2013 haute couture fashion collection in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 4, 2012. (Foto:Francois Mori/AP/dapd)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSModels present creations by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03294914 A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 04 July 2012. The presentation of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 collections ends on 04

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA model presents a creation by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03294912 A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 04 July 2012. The presentation of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 collections ends on 04

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA model presents a creation by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)

© Bild: dapd

dapdA model wears a creation by fashion designer Elie Saab during his Womens Fall Winter 2013 haute couture fashion collection in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 4, 2012. (Foto:Francois Mori/AP/dapd)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA model presents a creation by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)

© Bild: dapd

dapdFashion designer Elie Saab acknowledges applause from the audience at the end of his Womens Fall Winter 2013 haute couture fashion collection in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 4, 2012. (Foto:Francois Mori/AP/dapd)

| Stand: 07/06/2012, 08:25