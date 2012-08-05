Out of Office: Der Freizeit-Look
Blau machen: Anzug und Schlips bleiben jetzt im Schrank. Lässig und bequem darf es im Sommer sein.
dapdIn this photo taken Tuesday, May 17, 2011, actor Brad Pitt poses for portraits after an interview with the Associated Press promoting the film The Tree of Life at the 64th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, . (Foto:Joel Ryan/AP/d
APDavid Beckham poses backstage at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 8, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
REUTERSU.S. actor George Clooney arrives for a photocall for the film "The Ides of March" in Cancun July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia (MEXICO - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
EPAepa02743059 US actor Sean Penn poses during the photocall for This Must Be The Place at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 20 May 2011. The movie by Italian director Paolo Sorrentino is presented in the Official Competition of the film fe
REUTERSSpanish actor Antonio Banderas arrives at the Doha Tribeca Film Festival in Doha October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous (QATAR - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Levissdf
McNeal
Gloriette
Wrangler
Gant
Jack&Jones
Persol
Ray Ban
Geox
Stiefelkönig
Jello
Aldo
Zegna
www.pps.atRep 25298 Miami, USA August 8th, 2006 Matthew McConaughey, the sexiest man alive, according to People magazine, enjoys the sun of Miami Beach. The actor, single again after a two-years relationship with Penelope Cruz, worked out a lot la
MrPorter.com
Amicis
McNeal
Hackett