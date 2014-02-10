kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
New York Fashion Week: Seit vier Tagen dreht sich im Big Apple alles um Mode, genauer gesagt um die Winterkollektionen 2014. Während bei anderen viel Muster, militärischer Drill oder kühler Metallicschimmer zu sehen war, sorgte bei Prabal Gurung ein Flitzer für Aufsehen.

Fashion Week
02/10/2014

Österreicher und ein Flitzer erobern New Yorker Modewoche

Leistbare Kreationen und tragbare Uniformen stimmen auf den nächsten Winter ein.

von Brigitte R. Winkler

A streaker in a G-string, who interrupted the Prabal Gurung show

A streaker in a G-string, who interrupted the Prabal Gurung show

The Prabal Gurung Fall 2014 collection

The Prabal Gurung Fall 2014 collection

The Prabal Gurung Fall 2014 collection

Peter Pilotto für Target

Peter Stanglmayr

The Alexander Wang Fall 2014 collection

Alexander Wang Fall 2014

The Alexander Wang Fall 2014 collection

The Rebecca Minkoff Fall 2014 collection

The Rebecca Minkoff Fall 2014 collection

Jason Wu

Nicholas K Fall 2014

Zimmermann Fall 2014

Zimmermann Fall/Winter 2014

USA NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

The Monique Lhuillier Fall 2014 collection

Monique Lhuillier Fall 2014

Stand: 02/10/2014, 00:44