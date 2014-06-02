kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Grün gewinnt. Zuletzt bei der Europawahl. Aber auch in der Mode. Sogar auf höchster Ebene. Bei einem Aktionärsversammlung Ende April verblüffte François-Henri Pinault, Chef des französischen Luxuskonzerns Kering (Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen), die Anwesenden mit grünen Absichten.
Im Bild: Ökomode macht offensichtlich Spaß: Cara Delevingne und Joan Smalls bei der Stella McCartney

© REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Ökofashion
06/02/2014

Faire Mode macht Freude

Auch Luxuskonzerne haben erkannt, dass Bio und Nachhaltigkeit zum Kauf anregen.

von Brigitte R. Winkler

© Bild: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Models Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls present cre

© Bild: Deleted - 1768934

Francois-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek, Mario Testino

© Bild: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Designer McCartney poses during the the Adidas by

© Bild: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

Renzo Rosso, the founder of Diesel, poses during a

© Bild: EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

ITALY ENTERTAINMENT

© Bild: Deleted - 1768952

The EDUN Spring 2014 collection is modeled during …

© Bild: /Toni Kretschmer

Abdruck mit Kuerzel TONI KRETSCHMER, bei Fragen 01

© Bild: /hessnatur

Winterkollektion 2014/15 Hessnatur…

© Bild: APA/EPA/NIKOLAI LINARES

DENMARK FASHION

© Bild: /H&M

Amber Valetta für H&M…

© Bild: /GÃ¶ttin des GlÃ¼cks

Göttin des Glücks Öko Mode Wien…

© Bild: Deleted - 1768994

This undated product image provided by Fair Indigo…

© Bild: APA/EPA/PAUL BUCK

USA GOLDEN GLOBES 2014

| Stand: 06/02/2014, 07:15