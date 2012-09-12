New Yorker Modewoche: Applaus für Victoria Beckham
Die Fashion Week im Big Apple mit rund 100 Veranstaltungen dauert noch bis zum Donnerstag. Bisher zeigten neben Beckham unter anderem Tommy Hilfiger und Diane von Fürstenberg ihre Kreationen für den nächsten Sommer.
dapdVictoria Beckham appears after showing her Spring 2013 fashion collection on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012 in New York. (Foto:Bebeto Matthews/AP/dapd)
dapdFashion from the Spring 2013 collection of Victoria Beckham is modeled on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012 in New York. (Foto:Bebeto Matthews/AP/dapd)
dapdFashion from the Spring 2013 collection of Victoria Beckham is modeled on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012 in New York. (Foto:Bebeto Matthews/AP/dapd)
dapdFashion from the Spring 2013 collection of Victoria Beckham is modeled on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012 in New York. (Foto:Bebeto Matthews/AP/dapd)
dapdFashion from the Spring 2013 collection of Victoria Beckham is modeled on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012 in New York. (Foto:Bebeto Matthews/AP/dapd)
dapdFashion from the Spring 2013 collection of Victoria Beckham is modeled on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012 in New York. (Foto:Bebeto Matthews/AP/dapd)
dapdFashion from the Spring 2013 collection of Victoria Beckham is modeled on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012 in New York. (Foto:Bebeto Matthews/AP/dapd)
REUTERSSoccer star David Beckham (R) sits with Adidas executive Erich Stamminger (C) before a presentation of the Y-3 Spring/Summer 2013 collection during a walk through at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Ta
REUTERSA model presents a creation from the Emerson Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, in New York, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION)
dapdThe Chado Ralph Rucci Spring 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Sunday Sept 9, 2012. (Foto:Stephen Chernin/AP/dapd)
dapdIn this photo provided by Tommy Hilfiger, the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2013 Mens collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Friday, Sept. 7, 2012. (Foto:Tommy Hilfiger, Dan & Corina Lecca/AP/dapd)
dapdThe Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012. (Foto:Seth Wenig/AP/dapd)
REUTERSA model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger womens Spring/Summer 2013 collection during a walk through at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION)
REUTERSA model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger womens Spring/Summer 2013 collection during a walk through at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION)
dapdThe Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012. (Foto:Seth Wenig/AP/dapd)
REUTERSA model presents a creation at the Tracy Reese Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION)
dapdThe Zac Posen Spring 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012. (Foto:John Minchillo/AP/dapd)
dapdThe Zac Posen Spring 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012. (Foto:John Minchillo/AP/dapd)
dapdThe Zac Posen Spring 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012. (Foto:John Minchillo/AP/dapd)
dapdThe Thakoon Spring 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in New York. (Foto:Karly Domb Sadof/AP/dapd)
REUTERSA model presents a creation at the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION)
REUTERSA model presents a creation at the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION)
dapdThe Diane Von Furstenberg Spring 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012. (Foto:Seth Wenig/AP/dapd)
dapdThe DKNY Spring 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012. (Foto:Stephen Chernin/AP/dapd)
dapdThe DKNY Spring 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012. (Foto:Stephen Chernin/AP/dapd)
dapdIn this photo provided by Helmut Lang, the Helmut Lang Spring 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Friday, Sept. 7, 2012. (Foto:Helmut Lang/AP/dapd)
REUTERSA model presents a creation from the Edun Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION)
dapdThe Derek Lam Spring, 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in New York. (Foto:Louis Lanzano/AP/dapd)
dapdThe Alexander Wang Spring 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012. (Foto:Richard Drew/AP/dapd)
dapdThe Alexander Wang Spring 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012. (Foto:Richard Drew/AP/dapd)
dapdIn this photo provided by Herve Leger, the Herve Leger Spring 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012. (Foto:Herve Leger/AP/dapd)
dapdModels walk the runway at the Monique Lhuillier spring 2013 show, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012, during Fashion Week in New York. (Foto:Diane Bondareff/AP/dapd)
dapdThe Christian Siriano Spring 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Saturday Sept 8, 2012. (Foto:Stephen Chernin/AP/dapd)
REUTERSA model presents a creation at the Mara Hoffman Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION)
REUTERSA model presents a creation at the Mara Hoffman Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION)
dapdThe Jason Wu Spring 2013 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Friday, Sept. 7, 2012. (Foto:Richard Drew/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03388713 A model walks the runway at the Jason Wu fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, USA, on 7 September 2012. New York Fashion week runs from 6 September through the 13th. EPA/PETER FOLEY
EPAepa03388721 A model walks the runway at the Jason Wu fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, USA, on 7 September 2012. New York Fashion week runs from 6 September through the 13th. EPA/PETER FOLEY
dapdHeidi Klum pauses on the runway at the Project Runway finale fashion show during Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 7, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images)
dapdHeidi Klum, left, and Tim Gunn walk the runway at the Project Runway finale fashion show during Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 7, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images)
REUTERSA model presents a creation during the Noon by Noor Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION)
dapdContestant Melissa Fleiss designs are modeled at the Project Runway finale fashion show during Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 7, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images)