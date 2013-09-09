kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Premiere auf der New Yorker Fashion Week: Erstmals in der fast 70-jährigen Geschichte der Modewoche sind Models in Übergrößen-Kleidung über den Laufsteg gelaufen. Die Kollektion der Jung-Designerin Eden Miller wurde am 06.09.2013 (Ortszeit) mit Applaus und Jubelrufen gefeiert. «Das ist ein großer Schritt für Übergrößen im Allgemeinen und mich im Besonderen«, sagte Miller nach der Show. Foto: Lisa Hagen/dpa (zu "New Yorker Fashion Week zeigt erstmals Übergrößen-Mode" vom 07.09.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Premiere
09/09/2013

Erstmals Plus-Size-Mode auf der New Yorker Fashion Week

Neben den Kollektionen von großen Modeschöpfern wurde auch jene der Jung-Designerin Eden Miller gefeiert.

