© dapd

Trends
10/21/2012

Neue Masche: Animalische Pullis

Haus- und Wildtiere zieren jetzt die neuen Strickpullover. Ob Sie sich Hund und Katz oder doch lieber Eule, Wolf oder Zebra zur Brust nehmen, ist reine Geschmackssache.

von Jasmin Schakfeh

© Bild: dapd

dapdU.S actress Kate Bosworth arrives for the Burberry Prorsum fashion show at a central London venue, Monday, Feb. 20, 2012. (Foto:Jonathan Short/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Hersteller

Burberry Prorsum

© Bild: Copyright: Olaf Rayermann

C&A

© Bild: Hersteller

Essie

© Bild: Hersteller

Monsoon

© Bild: Hersteller

OPI

© Bild: Hersteller

Zalando

© Bild: Hersteller

Maybelline

© Bild: Hersteller

Vero Moda

© Bild: Hersteller

Look

© Bild: Hersteller

Paul & Joe Sister

© Bild: Hersteller

Lancome

© Bild: Hersteller

Peek & Cloppenburg

© Bild: Hersteller

La Roche Posay

© Bild: Hersteller

mytheresa.com

© Bild: PX1 Berlin

Douglas

© Bild: Hersteller

Only

© Bild: Hersteller

Anny

© Bild: Hersteller

Topshop.com

© Bild: Hersteller

