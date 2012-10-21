10/21/2012
Neue Masche: Animalische Pullis
Haus- und Wildtiere zieren jetzt die neuen Strickpullover. Ob Sie sich Hund und Katz oder doch lieber Eule, Wolf oder Zebra zur Brust nehmen, ist reine Geschmackssache.
dapdU.S actress Kate Bosworth arrives for the Burberry Prorsum fashion show at a central London venue, Monday, Feb. 20, 2012. (Foto:Jonathan Short/AP/dapd)
Burberry Prorsum
C&A
Essie
Monsoon
OPI
Zalando
Maybelline
Vero Moda
Look
Paul & Joe Sister
Lancome
Peek & Cloppenburg
La Roche Posay
mytheresa.com
Douglas
Only
Anny
Topshop.com
sdf