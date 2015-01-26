kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Tag 1: Das Italo-Label Atelier Versace machte bei den diesjährigen Couture-Schauen gestern Abend, dem 25. Jänner, den Anfang. Designerin Donatella Versace trumpfte aber nicht nur mit einer hinreißenden Kollektion auf, sondern auch mit einer hochkarätigen Modelbesetzung. Hier Top-Model Eva Herzigova.

© REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Couture-Shows
01/26/2015

Modetrends 2015: Versace, Dior & Chanel läuten den Sommer ein

Vom 25. bis zum 29. Jänner 2015 finden in Paris wieder die Haute Couture-Shows statt. Anfang machte Atelier Versace, jetzt zeigte Chanel - hier ein Best of der hochkarätigen Kollektionen.

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Model Eva Herzigova presents a creation by Italian

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Models present creations by Italian designer Donat

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Models creations by Italian designer Donatella Ver

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Do

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Do

© Bild: Deleted - 44919

EDS NOTE NUDITY - A model presents a creation by I…

© Bild: Deleted - 44934

A model presents a creation by Italian fashion des…

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation by Italian

© Bild: Deleted - 44955

A model presents a creation by Italian fashion des…

© Bild: APA/EPA/HENDRIK BALLHAUSEN

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/HENDRIK BALLHAUSEN

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 44988

A model presents a creation as part of Schiaparell…

© Bild: Deleted - 44997

Models present creations as part of Schiaparelli's…

© Bild: Deleted - 45009

A model presents a creation as part of Schiaparell…

© Bild: Deleted - 45021

A model presents a creation as part of Schiaparell…

© Bild: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

A model presents creations for fashion house Schia

© Bild: APA/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 45078

A model presents a creation as part of Schiaparell…

© Bild: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Models present creations for fashion house Schiapa

© Bild: APA/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Models present creations for fashion house Schiapa

© Bild: APA/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 45141

A model wears a creation for Dice Kayek's Spring-S…

© Bild: Deleted - 45150

A model wears a creation for Dice Kayek's Spring-S…

© Bild: Deleted - 45162

A model wears a creation for Dice Kayek's Spring-S…

© Bild: Deleted - 45174

Models wear creations for Dice Kayek's Spring-Summ…

© Bild: Deleted - 45183

People walk to Dior's Haute Couture spring-summer …

© Bild: Deleted - 45192

A model presents a creation as part of Dior's Spri…

© Bild: Deleted - 45207

A model presents a creation as part of Dior's Spri…

© Bild: Deleted - 45216

A model presents a creation as part of Dior's Spri…

© Bild: Deleted - 45222

A model presents a creation as part of Dior's Spri…

© Bild: Deleted - 45228

A model presents a creation as part of Dior's Spri…

© Bild: Deleted - 45234

A model presents a creation as part of Dior's Spri…

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf S

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf S

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Ra

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Ra

© Bild: Deleted - 45273

A model presents a creation as part of Christian D…

© Bild: Deleted - 45285

A model presents a creation as part of Christian D…

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Ra

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Ra

© Bild: Deleted - 45309

A model presents a creation as part of Christian D…

© Bild: Deleted - 45321

A model presents a creation as part of Christian D…

© Bild: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Supermodel Campbell presents a creation for fashio

© Bild: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Models present creations for Italian lingerie bran

© Bild: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

A model presents a creation for Italian lingerie b

© Bild: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

A model presents a creation for Italian lingerie b

© Bild: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

A model presents a creation for Italian lingerie b

© Bild: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

A model presents a creation for Italian lingerie b

© Bild: APA/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 45384

A model wears a creation by fashion designer Yiqin…

© Bild: Deleted - 45390

A model wears a creation by fashion designer Yiqin…

© Bild: Deleted - 45399

A model wears a creation by designer Yiqing Yin as…

© Bild: Deleted - 45408

A model wears a creation by fashion designer Yiqin…

© Bild: Deleted - 45417

A model wears a creation by fashion designer Yiqin…

© Bild: APA/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 45444

A model wears a creation by fashion designer Yiqin…

© Bild: Deleted - 45459

A model wears a creation by fashion designer Yiqin…

© Bild: APA/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 45471

Models wear creations by designer Yiqing Yin as pa…

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Models present creations by Italian designer Giamb

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Models present creations by Italian designer Giamb

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Models present creations by Italian designer Giamb

© Bild: Deleted - 45504

A model wears a creation for designer Giambattista…

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Models present creations by Italian designer Giamb

© Bild: Deleted - 45522

Models wear creations for designer Giambattista Va…

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Models present creations by Italian designer Giamb

© Bild: Deleted - 45540

A model wears a creation for designer Giambattista…

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Models present creations by Italian designer Giamb

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Gi

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Models present creations by Italian designer Giamb

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Italian designer Giambattista Valli appears at the

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Gi

© Bild: APA/EPA/YOAN VALAT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/YOAN VALAT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/YOAN VALAT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/YOAN VALAT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/YOAN VALAT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/YOAN VALAT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/YOAN VALAT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

A model presents a creation by German designer Kar

© Bild: Deleted - 45699

A model wears a creation during Chanel 's Spring-S…

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

A model presents a creation by German designer Kar

© Bild: Deleted - 45720

A model wears a creation for Chanel 's Spring-Summ…

© Bild: APA/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 45747

A model wears a creation for Chanel 's Spring-Summ…

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

A model presents a creation by German designer Kar

© Bild: Deleted - 45774

A model wears a creation for Chanel 's Spring-Summ…

© Bild: Deleted - 45783

A model wears a creation for Chanel 's Spring-Summ…

© Bild: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

A model presents a creation by German designer Kar

© Bild: Deleted - 45801

A model wears the wedding gown during Chanel 's Sp…

© Bild: Deleted - 45810

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld acknowledge…

© Bild: APA/EPA/YOAN VALAT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/YOAN VALAT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/YOAN VALAT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/YOAN VALAT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/YOAN VALAT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 45882

A model wears a creation during Stephane Rolland's…

© Bild: Deleted - 45888

A model wears a creation during Stephane Rolland's…

© Bild: Deleted - 45906

A model wears a creation during Stephane Rolland's…

© Bild: Deleted - 45915

A model wears a creation during Stephane Rolland's…

© Bild: Deleted - 45933

A model wears a creation during Stephane Rolland's…

© Bild: Deleted - 45948

A model wears a creation during Stephane Rolland's…

© Bild: Deleted - 45957

A model wears a creation during Stephane Rolland's…

© Bild: APA/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 45981

A model wears a creation during Stephane Rolland's…

© Bild: Deleted - 45993

Models walk back during Stephane Rolland's Haute…

| Stand: 01/26/2015, 13:00