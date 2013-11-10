11/10/2013
Miley Cyrus: Mit einem Hauch von Nichts gegen Gewalt
Viel Haut, Schwarz und ein Statement dominierten die Europe Music Awards 2013.
NETHERLANDS MTV EMA 2013
NETHERLANDS MTV EMA 2013
Miley Cyrus poses for photographers upon arrival a…
Redfoo poses for photographers upon arrival at the…
Iggy Azelea poses for photographers upon arrival a…
Sylvie Meis arrives for the 2013 MTV Europe Music …
Rita Ora poses for photographers backstage at the …
Ellie Goulding poses for photographers upon arriva…
Katy Perry poses for photographers upon arrival at…
Carolina Hjelt, left, and Aino Jawo from the band …
Model Roe arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awa
Laura Whitmore arrives for the 2013 MTV Europe Mus…
Actor Will Ferrell, dressed as the character Ron B…