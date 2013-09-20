kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Sommerfrische und Sportmode, die auch am Red Carpet durchgeht: Wie glamourös Sportswear tatsächlich sein kann, zeigte gerade Frida Giannini bei der Milano Moda Donna.

Fashion Week
09/20/2013

Die Mailänder Modewoche im Glamourfieber

Gucci lieferte den ersten Glanzpunkt der noch bis Montag laufenden Mailänder Defilees.

| Stand: 09/20/2013, 08:42