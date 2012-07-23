Miami Beach: Retro-Charme trifft Amazone
In Miami Beach präsentierten Bademodendesigner fünf Tage lang ihre neuen Kollektion für den nächsten Sommer. Eines steht fest: Es wird heiß.
dapdA model wears a Lisa Blue swimwear design during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show on Miami Beach, Fla., Thursday, July 19, 2012. (Foto:J Pat Carter/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears a Lisa Blue swim ware design during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show on Miami Beach, Fla., Thursday, July 19, 2012. (Foto:J Pat Carter/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears a Lisa Blue swimwear design during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show on Miami Beach, Fla., Thursday, July 19, 2012. (Foto:J Pat Carter/AP/dapd)
dapdKarina Smirnoff wears one of the Lisa Blue swimwear designs show during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show on Miami Beach, Fla., Thursday, July 19, 2012. (Foto:J Pat Carter/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears swimwear from the Nicolita collection at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show on Miami Beach, Fla., Friday, July 20, 2012. (Foto:J Pat Carter/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears swimwear from the Nicolita collection at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show on Miami Beach, Fla., Friday, July 20, 2012. (Foto:J Pat Carter/AP/dapd)
dapdModels wear swimwear from the Nicolita collection at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show on Miami Beach, Fla., Friday, July 20, 2012. (Foto:J Pat Carter/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears swimwear from the collection of L Space during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show, Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Foto:Lynne Sladky/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears swimwear from the collection of White Sands Australia during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show, Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Foto:Lynne Sladky/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears swimwear from the Agua Bendita collection at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show on Miami Beach, Fla., Friday, July 20, 2012. (Foto:J Pat Carter/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears swimwear from the Agua Bendita collection at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show on Miami Beach, Fla., Friday, July 20, 2012. (Foto:J Pat Carter/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears swimwear from the Poko Pano collection at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show on Miami Beach, Fla., Friday, July 20, 2012. (Foto:J Pat Carter/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears swimwear from the Dolores Cortes collection at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show on Miami Beach, Fla., Friday, July 20, 2012. (Foto:J Pat Carter/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears swimwear from the collection of Aqua di Lara during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show, Saturday, July 21, 2012, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Foto:Lynne Sladky/AP/dapd)
dapdCia. Maritima designer Benny Rosset, left, walks on the runway with models wearing his collection of swimwear during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show, Saturday, July 21, 2012, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Foto:Lynne Sladky/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears swimwear from the collection of Red Carter during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show, Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Foto:Lynne Sladky/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears swimwear from the collection of Red Carter during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show, Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Foto:Lynne Sladky/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears swimwear from the collection of Mara Hoffman during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show, Saturday, July 21, 2012, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Foto:Lynne Sladky/AP/dapd)
dapdModels wear swimwear from the collection of Luli Fama during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2013 show, Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Foto:Lynne Sladky/AP/dapd)