Anna Wintour, Chefredakteurin der amerikanischen Vogue



New York
01/15/2014

Costume Institute wird nach Anna Wintour benannt

Das Mode-Institut des Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York wird künftig "Anna Wintour Costume Center" heißen.

Die Kostüm-Abteilung des renommierten New Yorker Metropolitan Museums wird nach der Vogue-Chefin Anna Wintour benannt. Die Abteilung, die im Frühjahr nach mehrjähriger Renovierung neu eröffnen soll, werde künftig "Anna Wintour Costume Center" heißen, teilte das Museum am Dienstag mit.

Die 64-Jährige habe in den vergangenen 15 Jahren unter anderem mit Benefiz-Veranstaltungen rund 125 Millionen Dollar (etwa 91 Millionen Euro) an Spenden für die Abteilung gesammelt. "Sie ist eine herausragende Wohltäterin, Fürsprecherin und Freundin", sagte Museumsdirektor Thomas Campbell. Viel Geld bringt auch die alljährliche Costume Institute Gala - auch bekannt als MET-Ball - im Mai, die von Vogue veranstaltet und die prominent besetzte Eröffnung einer neuen Modeausstellung darstellt. Der nächste Ball, dieses Mal zum Start der Ausstellung "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" findet am 5. Mai 2014 statt.

Das 1937 gegründete Costume Institute war ursprünglich ein eigenes Museum, wurde aber 1959 Teil des Metropolitan Museums am New Yorker Central Park. Seine Sammlung umfasst mehr als 35.000 Anziehsachen, Kostüme und Accessoires.

