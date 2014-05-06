kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anna Wintour sprach und alle folgten: In New York feierten Stars und Sternchen im vorgegebenen Dresscode "White Tie"die alljährliche Eröffnung der Mode-Ausstellung im Metropolitan Museum of Art.Heuer dreht sich alles um dasWerk des in Großbritannien geborenen Modeschöpfers Charles James (1906-1978), der vor allem für seine ausladenden Ballroben bekannt ist. Die auf mehrere Millionen Dollar geschätzten Einnahmen des von der US-ZeitschriftVogueund demMode-Imperium Chanel bezahlten Festes stellen das Jahresbudget des Kostüm-Institutes des Metropolitan Museums dar.

Red Carpet
05/06/2014

White Tie im Museum: Die schönsten Kleider der MET-Gala

In New York feierte sich die Modewelt wieder selbst und die Stars mit ihr.

| Stand: 05/06/2014, 08:04