kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Bei Dolce & Gabbana ließen ein Zauberwald und märchenhafte Outfits die Augen der Fashionistas vor Begeisterung übergehen.

© APA/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Fashion Week
02/25/2014

Mailand: Ein Märchen geht zu Ende

Nach zauberhaften Mode-Präsentationen schließen nun auch die Türen der italienischen Modewoche.

von Daniela Schmoll

© Bild: APA/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

Model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana A

© Bild: APA/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

Model presents creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Aut

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

Model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana A

© Bild: APA/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

epaselect ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

Model presents creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Aut

© Bild: Deleted - 658695

Models on parade at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana…

© Bild: Deleted - 658707

A model wears a creation for Just Cavalli women's …

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli

© Bild: Deleted - 658725

A model wears a creation for Just Cavalli women's …

© Bild: APA/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Models present a creation from Versace Autumn/Wint

© Bild: APA/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 658779

A model wears a creation for Moschino women's Fall…

© Bild: Deleted - 658791

A model wears a creation for Moschino women's Fall…

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/

© Bild: Deleted - 658845

A model wears a creation for Blumarine women's Fal…

© Bild: Deleted - 658854

A model wears a creation for Blumarine women's Fal…

© Bild: Deleted - 658863

A model wears a creation for Blumarine women's Fal…

© Bild: APA/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 658887

A model wears a creation for Etro women's Fall-Win…

© Bild: APA/EPA/EMILIO PUCCI PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/EMILIO PUCCI PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the Emilio Pucci

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the Emilio Pucci

© Bild: APA/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the Bottega Venet

© Bild: APA/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the Marni Autumn/

© Bild: Deleted - 658971

A model wears a creation for Marni women's Fall-Wi…

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the Marni Autumn/

© Bild: APA/EPA/MOURAD BALTI

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/MOURAD BALTI

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/BEATRICE CAMPANI / LAURA BIAGIOTTI PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the DSquared2 Aut

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

Models present creations from the DSquared2 Autumn

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the DSquared2 Aut

© Bild: Deleted - 659058

A model wears a creation for Missoni women's Fall-…

© Bild: Deleted - 659067

A model wears a creation for Missoni women's Fall-…

© Bild: APA/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 659091

A model wears a creation for Salvatore Ferragamo w…

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

A model presents a creation from the Salvatore Fer

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

A model presents a creation from the Salvatore Fer

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Models present creations from the Roberto Cavalli

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Model presents a creation from Roberto Cavalli Aut

© Bild: APA/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli

© Bild: APA/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 659211

A model wears a creation for Emporio Armani women'…

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

A model presents a creation from the Emporio Arman

© Bild: APA/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the Jil Sander Au

© Bild: APA/EPA/JIL SANDERS PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 659265

A model wears a creation for Jil Sander women's Fa…

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the Tod's Autumn/

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the Tod's Autumn/

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the Tod's Autumn

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/

© Bild: Deleted - 646569

A model wears a creation for Gucci women's Fall-Wi…

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/

© Bild: APA/EPA/STEFANO PORTA

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/STEFANO PORTA

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/STEFANO PORTA

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/STEFANO PORTA

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 646656

A model wears a creation for Max Mara women's Fall…

© Bild: Deleted - 646659

A model wears a creation for Max Mara women's Fall…

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the Fendi Autumn/

© Bild: Reuters/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

Models present creations from the Fendi Autumn/Win

© Bild: Deleted - 646680

A model wears a creation for Fendi women's Fall-Wi…

| Stand: 02/25/2014, 06:44