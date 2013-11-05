kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Nach dem Abgang des US-Designers Marc Jacobs hat die französische NobelmarkeLouisVuittonden französischen Modeschöpfer Nicolas Ghesquiere an Bord geholt. Ghesquiere wird an der Spitze des Bereichs Frauenkollektionen stehen, teilte das Luxusunternehmen am Montag in Paris mit.

Fashion Week
11/05/2013

Louis Vuitton schnappt sich Nicolas Ghesquiere

Nach dem Abgang von Marc Jacobs hat das Luxushaus nun die Gerüchte um dessen Nachfolger bestätigt.

