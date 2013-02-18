kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Überraschung während der London Fashion Week: Popsängerin Rihanna stellte Samstagabend ihre erste eigene Modekollektion vor. Die 24-Jährige entwarf für die Modekette River Island eine Linie mit figurbetonter Streetwear.

© Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

London Fashion Week
02/18/2013

Rihanna zeigte erste eigene Modekollektion

Der Popstar aus Barbados entwarf für die britische Modekette River Island figurbetonte Streetwear.

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Singer Rihanna walks out onto the catwalk after th

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Models present creations from the Rihanna for Rive

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

A model presents a creation from the Rihanna for R

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Models present creations from the Rihanna for Rive

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

A model presents a creation from the Rihanna for R

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Models present creations from the Rihanna for Rive

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

A model presents a creation from the Rihanna for R

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Singer Rihanna walks out onto the catwalk after th

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Models present creations from the Rihanna for Rive

| Stand: 02/18/2013, 08:11