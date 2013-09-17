kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Der Modezirkus ist im vollen Gange: Zuletzt zeigten in London Modedesigner wie Tom Ford ihre Kollektionen für den Sommer 2014. Darunter fast blendende Metallic-Kreationen.

© Deleted - 1551243

Fashion Week
09/17/2013

In London ist die Mode los

Fünf Tage lang zeigten Modeschöpfer in der englischen Hauptstadt die Trends für den nächsten Sommer.

© Bild: Deleted - 1551243

Tom Ford

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spri

© Bild: Deleted - 1551258

Burberry Prorsum

© Bild: Deleted - 1551267

Burberry Prorsum

© Bild: APA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

BRITAIN LONDON FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 1551282

A model wears a design created by Christopher Kane…

© Bild: Deleted - 1551285

A model wears a design created by Erdem at London …

© Bild: Deleted - 1551291

A model wears a design created by Erdem at London …

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

A model presents a creation from the Matthew Willi

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

A model presents a creation from the Matthew Willi

© Bild: Deleted - 1551318

A model wears a design by Julien Macdonald during …

© Bild: Deleted - 1551330

Julien Macdonald

© Bild: Reuters/EDDIE KEOGH

Models present creations from the Peter Pilotto Sp

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

A model presents a creation from Mulberry Prorsum

© Bild: Deleted - 1551363

A model wears a design created by Mulberry during …

© Bild: Reuters/OLIVIA HARRIS

Models present creations from the Mary Katrantzou

© Bild: Deleted - 1551378

A model wears a creation by Ashish during London F…

© Bild: APA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

BRITAIN LONDON FASHION WEEK

| Stand: 09/17/2013, 10:54