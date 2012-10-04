Life Ball 2013 im Zeichen von "1001 Nacht"
Auf die vier Elemente und vielen anderen Themen folgt nun das Märchen der mutigen Scheherazade: Am 25. Mai wird sich das Wiener Rathaus in einen orientalischen Palast verwandeln.
REUTERSDancers of the English National Ballet rehearse Scheherazade as part of the Ballets Russes season at Sadlers Wells in London June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN ENTERTAINMENT)
APA perfomer playing the role of Scheherazade enters the arena, top, during the Closing Ceremony of the Asian Games in Doha, Qatar Friday Dec. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
RGE-Press/EckharterGery Keszler11.09.2012, Wien, MQ, Eröffnung Vienna Fashion Week
REUTERSA model performs on stage during the opening ceremony of the 20th Life Ball in Vienna May 19, 2012. Life Ball is Europes largest annual AIDS charity event and takes place in Viennas City Hall. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (AUSTRIA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FAS
ORF"Der Life Ball 2012 am 19. Mai live in ORF 2", Der Life Ball wird 20!
ORF"Life Ball 2011", Unter dem Motto "Spread the wings of tolerance" ist in diesem Jahr "Luft" das Element des Life Ball.
APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFERAPA2611318 - 17072010 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: "Life Ball 2010" am Samstag, 17. Juli 2010, am Wiener Rathausplatz. Im Bild: Life Ball-Besucher vor der Veranstaltung. APA-FOTO: HERBERT PFARRHOFER
REUTERSAn actor performs on stage during the opening ceremony of the 17th Life Ball in Vienna May 16, 2009. Life Ball is Europes largest annual AIDS charity and the organisers this year hope to raise more than 1 million euros (about $1.6 million) to help
Kurier
APGuests in fancy costumes arrive for the 15th annual Life Ball in front of Viennas city hall, on Saturday, May 26, 2007. The Life Ball is a charity gala where organizers raise money for people living with HIV and AIDS. (AP Photo/Hans Punz)
REUTERSGuests attending the Life Ball, Viennas star-studded AIDS charity extravaganza, pose for photographers late May 20, 2006. Life Ball is Europe’s largest annual AIDS charity and the organizers hope to raise this year more that 1 million euros (1.28
APAGIN31 - 21052005 - WIEN - OESTERREICH: ZU APA TEXT CI - Ein Gast des 13. "Wiener Life Balls" vor dem Rathaus am Samstag, 21. Mai 2005. APA-FOTO: ROBERT NEWALD
In der Nacht zum Sonntag, dem 17. Juni 2001, fand im Wiener Rathaus der Life Ball 2001 statt. Zum ersten Mal werden heuer vom Life Ball in Kooperation mit der Aids Foundation des Saengers Elton John Projekte in Afrika unterstuetzt, wo Aids besonders wuetet.
APAHPF02 - 19052002 - WIEN - OESTERREICH: ZU APA TEXT CI - Gaeste des gestrigen Life Balls im Wiener Rathaus am Sonntag, 19. Mai 2002. APA-FOTO: HERBERT PFARRHOFER
APVisitors dance during the Austrian Life Ball one of Europes biggest Aids Charity Gala events Saturday May 24, 2003 in the city hall of Vienna, Austria. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
APA visitor of one of Europes biggester AIDS charity Gala the Life Ball 2004 poses at Viennas city hall on Saturday, May 15, 2004 . (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)