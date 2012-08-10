Laufsteg statt Pension: Models werden älter
60plus ist für Models offensichtlich kein Alter mehr. Immer öfter sind Persönlichkeiten wie Eveline Hall, Carmen Dell'Orefice und die 90-jährige Iris Apfel auf dem Caltwalk oder auf Covers zu sehen.
REUTERSCarmen DellOrefice, who was born in 1931 and claims to be the worlds oldest supermodel, laughs backstage before the 2007 Jackie Rogers fall collection during New York Fashion Week February 3, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr OReilly (UNITED STATES)
APIn this photo released by Starpix, Anna Wintour, Editor-In-Chief of Vogue Magazine stops for a photo with fashion model Carmen Dell Orefice at the World Premiere of "Bill Cunningham New York," a film detailing the career of photographer Bill Cunningham,
APLong-time model Carmen DellOrefice diplays a dress by Carmen Marc Valvo at the 2005 Red Dress Collection fashion show, Friday, Feb. 4, 2005 in New Yorks Bryant Park. The show celebrates the second anniversary of the Red Dress, the national symbol for wo
EPAepa02815415 German 65 year-old model Eveline Hall seen on stage during the Michalsky Style Nite show offsite the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 08 July 2011. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2012 collections takes place from from 0
EPAepa03068773 German model Veruschka von Lehndorff presents a creation by German designer Anja Gockel during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 20 January 2012. The Berlin Fashion Week runs from 18 to 21 January. EPA/SOEREN STACHE
REUTERSCast member Lauren Hutton arrives at the premiere of "The Joneses" in Los Angeles, California April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
APActress Lauren Hutton smiles as she arrives on the occasion of the unveiling of the "Extreme Beauty in Vogue" exhibition, in downtown Milan, Italy, Monday, March 2, 2009. The show consists of a series of images from the past 80 years of American Vogue b
REUTERSActresses and designers Ashley (L) and Mary-Kate Olsen arrive with actress Lauren Hutton (C) to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: EN
EPAepa02078166 British actor Christopher Lee (R) and his wife Gitte Lee arrive at the Steiger Award in Bochum, Germany, 13 March 2010. With the Steiger Award, personalities are honoured who feel associated with the virtues of the Steiger. These include di
ORF"Womens World Awards 2009" - Frauen-Weltpreise für außergewöhnliche Frauen für ihre herausragenden Leistungen in Wien vergeben. Im Bild: Christopher Lee, Gitte Lee: Zum ersten Mal wurden am 5. März 2009 in Wien die ÑWomens World Awardsì an auße
REUTERSDesigner Iris Apfel is seen on the runway during the Joanna Mastroianni Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)
ReutersDesigner Alexander Wang (L), winner of the Accessory Designer of the Year award, poses next to fashion icon Iris Apfel at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Lincoln Centers Alice Tully Hall in New York City June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED ST
dapdElle Macpherson poses backstage during the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday, Jan. 15, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Foto:Mark J. Terrill/AP/dapd)
REUTERSBritish model Kate Moss poses during the launch of the new Mango 2012 collection in London January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS)
EPAepa02743815 German model Claudia Schiffer arrives for the screening of This Must Be The Place during the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 20 May 2011. The movie by Italian director Paolo Sorrentino is presented in the Official Competition o
dapdBritain top model Naomi Campbell wears a creation part of the Roberto Cavalli womens Fall-Winter 2012-13 fashion collection, during the fashion week in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012. (Foto:Antonio Calanni/AP/dapd)