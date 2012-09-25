Kunterbunt bei den Emmys 2012
Gelb neben Bordeaux-Rot, Grün neben Orange und Blau neben Grau - bei der 64. Verleihung des begehrten Fernsehpreises sorgten die Damen für ein buntes Durcheinander.
jko
REUTERSActress Claire Danes of the drama series "Homeland" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
EPAepa03408398 US actress Julianne Moore arrives for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 September 2012. The Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in national primetime television programming.
EPAepa03408422 US actress Julie Bowen arrives for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 September 2012. The Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in national primetime television programming. EP
REUTERSActress Kaley Cuoco of the comedy series "The Big Bang Theory" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Leslie Mann arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSPadma Lakshmi, host of the reality series "Top Chef," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
EPAepa03408361 US actress Jennifer Goodwin arrives for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 September 2012. The Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in national primetime television programming
REUTERSActress Gretchen Mol, from the drama series "Boardwalk Empire," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Anna Gunn, from the drama series "Breaking Bad," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Jessica Lange from the miniseries "American Horror Story" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSCat Deeley host of "So You Think You Can Dance" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Julia Louis-Dreyfus of the comedy series "Veep" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
EPAepa03408301 US actress Kat Dennings arrives for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 September 2012. The Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in national primetime television programming. E
REUTERSActress Mayim Bialik, from the television program "Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Jena Malone arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
dapdTina Fey arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
REUTERSTelevision personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Melissa Rauch, of the comedy series "The Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Allison Williams from the comedy series "Girls" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSJulianna Margulies of the drama series "The Good Wife" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Zooey Deschanel of the comedy series "The New Girl" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
EPAepa03408400 Australian actress Nicole Kidman (R) and her husband Keith Urban (L) arrive for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 September 2012. The Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in n
REUTERSActress Michelle Dockery, from the drama series "Downtown Abbey," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Sofia Vergara, from the comedy series "Modern Family," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Julianne Hough arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActor Jon Hamm, from the drama series "Mad Men," and partner Jennifer Westfeldt, arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Hayden Panettiere, from the upcoming series "Nashville," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Edie Falco, from the series "Nurse Jackie," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Sarah Paulson, from the television movie "Game Change," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERS"Project Runway" host and model Heidi Klum arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
EPAepa03408531 US actress Christina Hendricks arrives for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 September 2012. The Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in national primetime television programm
dapdActress Joanne Froggatt from "Downton Abbey" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
REUTERSActress Morena Baccarin, from the drama series "Homeland," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Emily VanCamp, from the drama series "Revenge," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Jessica Pare, of the drama series "Mad Men," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Ariel, winter of the comedy series "Modern Family" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
dapdActress Emilia Clarke arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
REUTERSActress Kristen Wiig, from "Saturday Night Live," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress January Jones, of the drama series "Mad Men" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Glenn Close, from the drama series "Damages," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSBritish actress Lena Headey, from the drama series "Game of Thrones," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActor Kevin Costner, from the television movie "Hatfields & McCoys," and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS
REUTERSActress Lucy Liu arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)