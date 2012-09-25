kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© rts, epa

freizeit Mode & Beauty
09/25/2012

Kunterbunt bei den Emmys 2012

Gelb neben Bordeaux-Rot, Grün neben Orange und Blau neben Grau - bei der 64. Verleihung des begehrten Fernsehpreises sorgten die Damen für ein buntes Durcheinander.

© Bild: rts, epa

jko

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Claire Danes of the drama series "Homeland" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03408398 US actress Julianne Moore arrives for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 September 2012. The Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in national primetime television programming.

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03408422 US actress Julie Bowen arrives for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 September 2012. The Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in national primetime television programming. EP

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Kaley Cuoco of the comedy series "The Big Bang Theory" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Leslie Mann arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSPadma Lakshmi, host of the reality series "Top Chef," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03408361 US actress Jennifer Goodwin arrives for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 September 2012. The Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in national primetime television programming

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Gretchen Mol, from the drama series "Boardwalk Empire," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Anna Gunn, from the drama series "Breaking Bad," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Jessica Lange from the miniseries "American Horror Story" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSCat Deeley host of "So You Think You Can Dance" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Julia Louis-Dreyfus of the comedy series "Veep" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03408301 US actress Kat Dennings arrives for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 September 2012. The Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in national primetime television programming. E

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Mayim Bialik, from the television program "Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Jena Malone arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: dapd

dapdTina Fey arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSTelevision personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Melissa Rauch, of the comedy series "The Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Allison Williams from the comedy series "Girls" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSJulianna Margulies of the drama series "The Good Wife" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Zooey Deschanel of the comedy series "The New Girl" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03408400 Australian actress Nicole Kidman (R) and her husband Keith Urban (L) arrive for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 September 2012. The Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in n

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Michelle Dockery, from the drama series "Downtown Abbey," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Sofia Vergara, from the comedy series "Modern Family," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Julianne Hough arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActor Jon Hamm, from the drama series "Mad Men," and partner Jennifer Westfeldt, arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Hayden Panettiere, from the upcoming series "Nashville," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Edie Falco, from the series "Nurse Jackie," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Sarah Paulson, from the television movie "Game Change," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERS"Project Runway" host and model Heidi Klum arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03408531 US actress Christina Hendricks arrives for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 September 2012. The Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in national primetime television programm

© Bild: dapd

dapdActress Joanne Froggatt from "Downton Abbey" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Morena Baccarin, from the drama series "Homeland," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Emily VanCamp, from the drama series "Revenge," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Jessica Pare, of the drama series "Mad Men," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Ariel, winter of the comedy series "Modern Family" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: dapd

dapdActress Emilia Clarke arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Kristen Wiig, from "Saturday Night Live," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress January Jones, of the drama series "Mad Men" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Glenn Close, from the drama series "Damages," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSBritish actress Lena Headey, from the drama series "Game of Thrones," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActor Kevin Costner, from the television movie "Hatfields & McCoys," and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Lucy Liu arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (EMMYS-ARRIVALS)

| Stand: 09/25/2012, 10:26