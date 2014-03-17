kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Schon bevor Schauspielerin Kerry Washington mit ihrem ersten Kind schwanger wurde, galt sie als Stilikone - und jetzt erst recht. Da darf es schon mal eine lange Robe oder ein gewöhnliches Kleid sein. Auch auf High Heels verzichtet die 37-Jährige nicht. Wir haben uns die Umstandsmode des "Scandal"-Stars genauer angesehen.

03/17/2014

Kerry Washingtons Schwangerschaftsmode

Lange Roben, weite Kleider und hohe Schuhe: Der Hollywood-Star beweist auch während der Schwangerschaft Stilbewusstsein.

Actress Washington attends the 7th Annual ESSENCE

Kerry Washington

alessandra_taupe_mamarella_249,00a.jpg

Kerry Washington

queenmum_zalando_64,95.jpg

09208874_ppsvie.jpg

New-Look-Maternity_asos_28,.jpg

Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 71st annua

balenciaga_mytheresa_1.145.jpg

Kerry Washington

ASOS Maternity_30,90.jpg

Actress Kerry Washington arrives during the 66th a

stellamcCartney_net_1,145.jpg

Actress Kerry Washington from from the drama serie

aa_34.jpg

09194964_ppsvie.jpg

hm_34,95.jpg

choo_saks_454,24.jpg

zara_79.95.jpg

| Stand: 03/17/2014, 06:27