03/17/2014
Kerry Washingtons Schwangerschaftsmode
Lange Roben, weite Kleider und hohe Schuhe: Der Hollywood-Star beweist auch während der Schwangerschaft Stilbewusstsein.
Actress Washington attends the 7th Annual ESSENCE
Kerry Washington
alessandra_taupe_mamarella_249,00a.jpg
Kerry Washington
queenmum_zalando_64,95.jpg
09208874_ppsvie.jpg
New-Look-Maternity_asos_28,.jpg
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 71st annua
balenciaga_mytheresa_1.145.jpg
Kerry Washington
ASOS Maternity_30,90.jpg
Actress Kerry Washington arrives during the 66th a
stellamcCartney_net_1,145.jpg
Actress Kerry Washington from from the drama serie
aa_34.jpg
09194964_ppsvie.jpg
hm_34,95.jpg
choo_saks_454,24.jpg
zara_79.95.jpg