kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© Jürgen Teller für Louis Vuitton

Taschen
12/12/2014

Jeder will sie haben: Die It-Bags 2014/15

Sie tragen Namen und sind mehr Luxus-Gut als Accessoire: Taschen, so luxuriös, dass sie einer Investition gleichen - doch sie sind es wert.

© Bild: Jürgen Teller für Louis Vuitton

LouisVuitton_JuergenTeller.jpg

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

Miu-Miu-Croisière-2015-Adv.jpg

© Bild: Miu Miu

Miu-Miu-Croisière-2015-Adv.jpg

© Bild: Max Mara

Miu-Miu-Croisière-2015-Adv.jpg

© Bild: Chanel

Miu-Miu-Croisière-2015-Adv.jpg

© Bild: www.luisaviaroma.com

Miu-Miu-Croisière-2015-Adv.jpg

© Bild: Gucci

Miu-Miu-Croisière-2015-Adv.jpg

© Bild: Hermès

Miu-Miu-Croisière-2015-Adv.jpg

© Bild: www.mytheresa.com

Miu-Miu-Croisière-2015-Adv.jpg

© Bild: Burberry Prorsum

Miu-Miu-Croisière-2015-Adv.jpg

© Bild: www.mytheresa.com

Miu-Miu-Croisière-2015-Adv.jpg

© Bild: Prada

Miu-Miu-Croisière-2015-Adv.jpg

© Bild: www.mytheresa.com

Miu-Miu-Croisière-2015-Adv.jpg

© Bild: Valentino

Miu-Miu-Croisière-2015-Adv.jpg

© Bild: Salvatore Ferragamo

ferragamo.jpg

| Stand: 12/12/2014, 06:00