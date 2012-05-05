Jean Paul Gaultier erhielt Persönlichkeitspreis
Das "Enfant terrible" der Modewelt wurde in Berlin ausgezeichnet. Vor 42 Jahren fing der Franzose zu designen an. Jetzt - mit 60 Jahren - steht er auf dem Höhepunkt seiner Karriere.
Jean Paul Gaultier erhielt in Berlin Persönlichkeitspreis
Jean Paul Gaultier erhielt in Berlin Persönlichkeitspreis
ReutersFrench designer Jean Paul Gaultier blows kisses at the end of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)
13185086360432.jpg
dapdFrench Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier appears at the end of his presentation for Womens Spring Summer 2012 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25 2012. (Foto: Jacques Brinon/AP/dapd)
adf
dapdFILE- This Sunday, Sept. 13, 2009 file photo shows Lady Gaga wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier dress as she arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Gaultier has dressed Gaga, Madonna and he did the costumes for a Kylie Minogue world tour.
13185086210998.jpg
13185086170393.jpg
13185086260546.jpg
1318508612082.jpg
dapdA model wears a creation by French Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his presentation for Womens Spring Summer 2012 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25 2012. (Foto: Jacques Brinon/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears a creation by French Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his presentation for Womens Spring Summer 2012 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25 2012. (Foto: Jacques Brinon/AP/dapd)
13185111010271.jpg
13185086840231.jpg
13185086790504.jpg
13185086930701.jpg
1318508689054.jpg
13185086690671.jpg
13185086410312.jpg
13185086310802.jpg
www.photopress.atCoca Cola light bottle designed by french fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier launch party in Paris. Jean Paul Gaultier
13185086590853.jpg
13185086740617.jpg
1318508646082.jpg
www.photopress.atCoca Cola light bottle designed by french fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier launch party in Paris. Jean Paul Gaultier