kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© Fragrance Foundation/Markus Nass

freizeit Mode & Beauty
05/05/2012

Jean Paul Gaultier erhielt Persönlichkeitspreis

Das "Enfant terrible" der Modewelt wurde in Berlin ausgezeichnet. Vor 42 Jahren fing der Franzose zu designen an. Jetzt - mit 60 Jahren - steht er auf dem Höhepunkt seiner Karriere.

© Bild: Fragrance Foundation/Markus Nass

Jean Paul Gaultier erhielt in Berlin Persönlichkeitspreis

© Bild: Fragrance Foundation/Markus Nass

Jean Paul Gaultier erhielt in Berlin Persönlichkeitspreis

© Bild: Reuters

ReutersFrench designer Jean Paul Gaultier blows kisses at the end of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)

© Bild: photopress.at

13185086360432.jpg

© Bild: dapd

dapdFrench Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier appears at the end of his presentation for Womens Spring Summer 2012 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25 2012. (Foto: Jacques Brinon/AP/dapd)

© Bild: photopress.at

adf

© Bild: dapd

dapdFILE- This Sunday, Sept. 13, 2009 file photo shows Lady Gaga wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier dress as she arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Gaultier has dressed Gaga, Madonna and he did the costumes for a Kylie Minogue world tour.

© Bild: photopress.at

13185086210998.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

13185086170393.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

13185086260546.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

1318508612082.jpg

© Bild: dapd

dapdA model wears a creation by French Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his presentation for Womens Spring Summer 2012 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25 2012. (Foto: Jacques Brinon/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd

dapdA model wears a creation by French Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his presentation for Womens Spring Summer 2012 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25 2012. (Foto: Jacques Brinon/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Hersteller

13185111010271.jpg

© Bild: Hersteller

13185086840231.jpg

© Bild: Hersteller

13185086790504.jpg

© Bild: La Perla

13185086930701.jpg

© Bild: La Perla

1318508689054.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 558093

13185086690671.jpg

© Bild: rts

13185086410312.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

13185086310802.jpg

© Bild: www.photopress.at

www.photopress.atCoca Cola light bottle designed by french fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier launch party in Paris. Jean Paul Gaultier

© Bild: Deleted - 558135

13185086590853.jpg

© Bild: rts

13185086740617.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 558162

1318508646082.jpg

© Bild: www.photopress.at

www.photopress.atCoca Cola light bottle designed by french fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier launch party in Paris. Jean Paul Gaultier

| Stand: 05/05/2012, 11:00