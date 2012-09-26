Jackie Kennedys Chanel-Kostüm war ein Fake
Chefdesigner Karl Lagerfeld lüftete jetzt ein Geheimnis über das pinkfarbene Bouclé-Ensemble, das Jackie Kennedy am Todestag ihres Mannes trug.
APThis photo from the National Archives and released by the Jimmy Carter Library and Museum shows President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas in 1963. The photo is part of the exhibit "Eyewitness: Americ
EPAepa03147959 German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) onstage with German writer and presenter Roger Willemsen during a reading, entitled Ich bin ein Papierfresser! (lit.: I am a paper-eater!) at the Lit.Cologne, in Cologne, Germany, 16 March 2012. Th
APThis photo from the National Archives and released by the Jimmy Carter Library and Museum shows President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas in 1963. The photo is part of the exhibit "Eyewitness: Americ
photopress.at
jköl
EPAepa03147957 German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld onstage during a reading, entitled Ich bin ein Papierfresser! (lit.: I am a paper-eater!) at the Lit.Cologne, in Cologne, Germany, 16 March 2012. The literature festival takes place until 24 March. EP
dpaARCHIV - Die französische Modeschöpferin Coco Chanel verfolgt auf einer Treppe sitzend in Paris die Präsentation ihrer Frühjahr- und Sommer-Kollektion für das Jahr 1969 (Archivfoto von Januar 1969). Die berühmteste Modemacherin des 20. Jahrhunder
APChanel suits from various decades are shown at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Monday, May 2, 2005. The fashions of Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel were the focus of this years Costume Institute show. (AP Photo/Hiroko Masuike)
asf
APModels wear creations by German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanels Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2008 collection, presented Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2008 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
dsfd
dfs