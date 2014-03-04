Im Chanel-Supermarkt mit Karl Lagerfeld
Tweed, New Yorks Popkultur, Pastellfarben und dunkle Töne - die neue Herbst/Winter-Mode aus Paris.
Models wear creations for Chanel's ready to wear f…
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
Models present creations by German designer Karl L
A model presents a creation by German designer Kar
A model presents a creation by German designer Kar
A model wears a creation for Chanel's ready to wea…
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
Models wear creations for Chanel's ready to wear f…
Models wear creations for Chanel's ready to wear f…
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Dele
A model wears a creation for Louis Vuitton's ready…
A model wears a creation for Louis Vuitton's ready…
A model wears a creation for Louis Vuitton's ready…
A model wears a creation for Louis Vuitton's ready…
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
Models wear creations for the Alexander McQueen re…
A model wears a creation for the Alexander McQueen…
A model presents a creation by British designer Sa
A model is seen in a vacuum pack before the Iris v
A model wears a creation as part of Iris Van Herpe…
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van H
A model presents a creation by British-born design
A model wears a creation as part of Chloe's s read…
A model presents a creation by British-born design
Models present creations by Italian designers Mari
Models present creations by Italian designers Mari
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer E
A model presents a creation as part of Givenchy's …
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
A model wears a creation for Giambattista Valli's …
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
A model presents a creation by French designer Jea
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
A model presents a creation as part of French desi…
French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, right, and Spa…
A model presents a creation as part of Vivienne We…
A model presents a creation as part of Vivienne We…
EDS NOTE NUDITY A model presents a creation as par…
A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytt
A model presents a creation as part of John Gallia…
Model Cara Delevingne wears a creation for Stella …
A model presents a creation by British designer St
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Ra
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
A model wears a creation for Dior's ready-to-wear …
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
A model presents a creation as part of Lanvin's re…
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American de
A model wears a creation for Balmain's ready-to-we…
A model wears a creation for Balmain's ready-to-we…
A model present a creation by French designer Rola
A model wears a creation for Dries van Noten's rea…
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
Models get dressed on the catwalk as part of Issey…
Models wear creations for Issey Miyake's ready to …
Australian model Miranda Kerr presents a creation
A model wears a creation for Damir Doma's ready-to…
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
A model wears a creation for Viktor and Rolf's rea…
A model presents a creation as part of British fas…
Models present creations by designer Gareth Pugh a
A model presents a creation for French fashion hou
A model wears a creation for Rick Owens's ready-to…
A model wears a creation for Rick Owens's ready-to…
A model wears a creation for A.F. Vandevorst's rea…
A model, wearing 1,527 carat diamond covered boots…