Bei der Pariser Fashion Week ging es statt zum Luxus-Shopping in den Supermarkt - und in was für einen: Karl Lagerfeld verwandelte das Grand Palais für die Pret-a-porter-Schau von Chanel in eine bunte Einkaufswelt, zwischen deren Regalen die Models hervorkamen.

Fashion Week Paris
03/04/2014

Im Chanel-Supermarkt mit Karl Lagerfeld

Tweed, New Yorks Popkultur, Pastellfarben und dunkle Töne - die neue Herbst/Winter-Mode aus Paris.

| Stand: 03/04/2014, 23:54