Wer ist die bestgekleidete Prinzessin Europas? Diese Frage stellte das britische Magazin Hello! seinen Lesern und bekam eine ganz klare Antwort.
Im Bild: Prinzessin Mary, Prinzessin Martha Louise und Prinzessin Mette-Marit.

© Reuters/SCANPIX SWEDEN

Ranking
10/15/2013

Die elegantesten Royals Europas

Das britische Celebrity-Magazin "Hello!" ließ seine Leser abstimmen, wer ihre royalen Fashion-Favoriten sind.

© Bild: Reuters/SCANPIX SWEDEN

Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess

© Bild: Reuters/SCANPIX SWEDEN

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of D

© Bild: APA/BRENDON THORNE POOL

AUSTRALIA DANISH ROYALS VISIT

© Bild: APA/DAVID FERNANDEZ

ARGENTINA OLYMPIC GAMES MADRID 2020

© Bild: Deleted - 1782793

Spain's Crown Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia a…

© Bild: APA/DANIEL BOCKWOLDT

GERMANY NETHERLANDS ROYALTY

© Bild: APA/TOUSSAINT KLUITERS / POOL

NETHERLANDS ROYALTY

© Bild: Deleted - 1782797

New York Crown Princess Victoria

© Bild: Deleted - 1782798

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel…

© Bild: Deleted - 1782799

Princess Charlene of Monaco arrives at a Ralph Lau…

© Bild: Reuters/JOSHUA LOTT

U.S. first lady Obama greets the Princess Charlene

© Bild: Reuters/PAUL VREEKER

Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde

© Bild: APA/THIERRY ROGE

BELGIUM ROYALTY

© Bild: APA/JENS KALAENE

GERMANY CHARITY A HEART FOR CHILDREN

© Bild: Reuters/VINCENT KESSLER

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prin

© Bild: Reuters/POOL

Luxembourg's Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and h

© Bild: APA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

FRANCE GERMANY LUXEMBOURG ROYAL WEDDING

© Bild: Deleted - 1782812

Britain's Prince William, not pictured, and his wi…

| Stand: 10/15/2013, 09:59