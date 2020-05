Italienische Nobelschneiderin Micol Fontana gestorben

(From left) Micol, Zoe and Giovanna Fontana pose for a family picture inside their fashion atelier in Rome's Spanish steps square, in this undated picture released by the Micol Fontana Foundation Thursday, Aug. 12, 2004. Giovanna Fontana, the youngest of the three sisters, who were part of the heyday of Roman High Fashion in the 1960's, has died in Rome, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2004. She was 88. (AP Photo/Micol Fontana Foundation)

