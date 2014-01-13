kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Schon bei der ersten Award-Verleihung des Jahres, denPeople's Choice Awards, zeigte sich deutlich, auf den Red Carpets dürfte es heuer wieder züchtiger und glamouröser zugehen. Vorbei sind die Zeiten der nackten Haut und transparenten Stoffe - auch bei den 71. Golden Globes.

Red Carpet
01/13/2014

Golden Globes: Hollywood-Glamour & Babybäuche

Da ein entzückender Rücken, dort ein hübsches Bein. Die Stars zeigen wieder weniger Haut und mehr Stil.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence

Actress Emma Watson arrives at the 71st annual Gol

Actress Emma Watson arrives at the 71st annual Gol

Taylor Swift

Emma Roberts

Julia Roberts

Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 71st annua

Actress Olivia Munn arrives at the 71st annual Gol

Actress Drew Barrymore arrives at the 71st annual

Cate Blanchett

Actress Uma Thurman arrives at the 71st annual Gol

Sofia Vergara

USA GOLDEN GLOBES 2014

Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 71st annual Golden

Mila Kunis arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe

USA GOLDEN GLOBES 2014

Actor Matthew McConaughey from the film "The Dalla

Helen Mirren

Taylor Schilling

USA GOLDEN GLOBES 2014

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 71st annual Golde

USA GOLDEN GLOBES 2014

Sandra Bullock arrives at the 71st annual Golden G

Kaley Cuoco

Actress Kyra Sedgwick arrives at the 71st annual G…

Amy Adams arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe

Gabourey Sidibe arrives at the 71st annual Golden

USA GOLDEN GLOBES 2014

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan

Rashida Jones

USA GOLDEN GLOBES 2014

Hayden Panettiere

Heidi Klum arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe

Jessica Chastain

USA GOLDEN GLOBES 2014

Actors Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky arrive at th

Actress Julianna Margulies poses as she arrives at

Zoe Saldana

Zooey Deschanel

Actress Michelle Dockery arrives at the 71st annua

Sarah Paulson

Leonardo DiCaprio

Usher

Orlando Bloom

| Stand: 01/13/2014, 07:45