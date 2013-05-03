kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon (UNITED STATES Tags: Entertainment) ( KIDSCHOICE-ARRIVALS - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

© Reuters/PATRICK T. FALLON

05/03/2013

Die bestgekleideten Frauen 2013

Die Leser des britischen "Glamour"-Magazin haben abgestimmt. Das Ergebnis: interessant!

© Bild: Reuters/PATRICK T. FALLON

Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2013 Kids C

© Bild: APA/JASON SZENES

USA AMFAR FASHION 2013

© Bild: APA/PAUL BUCK

USA PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS 2013

© Bild: Reuters/DANNY MOLOSHOK

Reese Witherspoon at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars P

© Bild: Reuters/LUKE MACGREGOR

British singer Jessie J arrives for the BRIT Award

© Bild: Reuters/FRED PROUSER

Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives at the premiere o

© Bild: Reuters/EDDIE KEOGH

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, the Duch

© Bild: Deleted - 357483

Angelina Jolie

© Bild: Deleted - 480480

Mila Kunis

© Bild: Reuters/DANNY MOLOSHOK

Actress Zooey Deschanel actress at the 2013 Vanity

© Bild: Deleted - 480492

Olivia Palermo

© Bild: Deleted - 480498

Beyonce Knowles

© Bild: Deleted - 480510

Katy Perry

© Bild: Deleted - 480513

Blake Lively

© Bild: Deleted - 480528

Britain Jingle Bell Ball 2012

© Bild: WWW.PHOTOPRESS.AT/www.photopress.at

Victoria Beckham and Harper Sighting

© Bild: Deleted - 480537

Taylor Swift

© Bild: Deleted - 480546

Emma Stone

© Bild: Deleted - 480552

Kate Duchess of Cambridge

© Bild: Deleted - 480567

Emma Watson

© Bild: APA/MIKE NELSON

USA ACADEMY AWARDS 2013

| Stand: 05/03/2013, 08:31