09/19/2014
Wer den Trend vorgibt
Welche VIPs heuer als Mode-Vorbilder bei den internationalen Modenschauen in der "Front Row" sitzen durften.
Singer Faith, models Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss
Models Delevingne and Moss arrive to attend the pr
Nicole Scherzinger
Singer Miley Cyrus arrives to attend a presentatio
USA NEW YORK FASHION WEEK
Paul McCartney, Rita Ora, Nancy Shevell
Carmen Electra and Paris Hilton pose after attendi
Katie Cassidy, Sami Gayle, Petra Nemcova, Laverne
Naomie Harris
U.S. Vogue editor Wintour smiles next to model Mos
Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Caroline of Hanover'
ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK