kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Seit über einer Woche sind in Cannes die Filmfestspiele im Gange und die internationalen Stars in den schönsten Roben pflastern förmlich den roten Teppich. Nur in den vergangenen Tagen machte ein starkes Lüftchen den Damen das Leben schwer.

© APA/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

Red Carpet
05/22/2014

In Cannes fliegen die Kleider

Bei den 67. Filmfestspiele in Cannes macht ein kleiner Sturm den prominenten Damen zu schaffen.

© Bild: APA/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

Kopie von epaselect FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

epaselect FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Director Andre Techine and cast members Catherine

© Bild: APA/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses on the red c

© Bild: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Model Cara Delevingne poses on the red carpet as s

© Bild: APA/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red c

© Bild: APA/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as sh

© Bild: APA/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Model Adriana Lima poses on the red carpet as she

© Bild: APA/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Actress Freida Pinto poses on the red carpet as sh

© Bild: APA/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1883458

Suki Waterhouse

© Bild: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Cast member Lea Seydoux poses on the red carpet as

© Bild: Deleted - 1883476

Jennifer Lawrence

© Bild: APA/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Cast member Jessica Chastain poses on the red carp

© Bild: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Cast member Eva Green poses on the red carpet as s

© Bild: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Actress and producer Salma Hayek poses on the red

© Bild: APA/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Socialite Paris Hilton attends the De Grisogono Pa

© Bild: APA/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

A guest takes a picture with a mobile phone which

© Bild: APA/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

epaselect FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1883596

Nicole Kidman

© Bild: APA/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta po

© Bild: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Actress Zoe Saldana poses on the red carpet as she

© Bild: APA/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1883665

Jane Fonda

© Bild: APA/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2014

| Stand: 05/22/2014, 11:25