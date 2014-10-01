Louis Vuitton pfeift auf den Sommer
Modeschöpfer zeigen in der Stadt der Liebe ihre Visionen für die nächsten heißen Tage.
Models wear creations for Louis Vuitton's Spring/S…
The Louis Vuitton Foundation building is pictured …
The Louis Vuitton Foundation building is pictured …
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
A model presents a creation by French designer Nic
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
A model wears a creation for Louis Vuitton's Sprin…
A model presents a creation for Louis Vuitton's Sp…
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
Models present creations by German designer Karl L
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
A model presents a creation by German designer Kar
Model Cara Delavingne, right, and other models we…
Models wear creations as part of Chanel's Spring/S…
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
Models present creations by German designer Karl L
German fashion designer Karl Lagarfeld, right, ack…
epaselect FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
Models present creations by French designer Jean P
Models present creations by French designer Jean P
Models perform on stage as part of French designe…
Models present creations by French designer Jean P
Palma performs as she presents a creation by Gault
Kloss presents a creation by French designer Jean
A model presents a creation by French designer Jea
A model presents a creation by Gaultier as part of
Models present creations by French designer Jean P
A model presents a creation as part of French de…
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
A model presents a creation by Gaultier as part of
A model presents a creation by Gaultier as part of
A model presents a creation by Gaultier as part of
Gaultier reacts as he appears at the end of his Sp
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
A model wears a creation as part of Alexander McQu…
A model wears a creation as part of Alexander McQu…
A model wears a creation as part of Alexander McQu…
Models wear creations as part of Alexander McQueen…
A model wears a creation as part of Iris van Herpe…
A model wears a creation as part of Iris van Herpe…
Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen acknowledge…
A model wears a creation as part of Iris van Herpe…
A model wears a creation as part of Iris van Herpe…
A model presents a creation by Italian designers M
A model presents a creation by Italian designers M
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
Models wear creations for Christian Dior's Spring/…
A model wears a creation for Christian Dior's Spri…
A model wears a creation for Christian Dior's Spri…
A model wears a creation for Christian Dior's Spri…
A model presents a creation by Designer David Koma
A model presents a creation as part of British des…
A model presents a creation by British designer Vi
A model presents a creation by British designer Vi
A model presents a creation as part of British des…
A model presents a creation as part of British des…
A model presents a creation as part of British des…
A model presents a creation by British designer Vi
epaselect FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
Model Cara Delevingne wears a creation for Saint L…
A model presents a creation by designer Hedi Slima
Models wear a creation for Elie Saab's Spring/Summ…
A model wears a creation for Elie Saab's Spring/Su…
A model wears a creation for Elie Saab's Spring/Su…
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
Models wear a creation for Elie Saab's Spring/Summ…
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
epaselect FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
A model wears a creation for Maison Martin Margiel…
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
A model presents a creation by British designer St
A model presents a creation by British designer St
A model wears a creation for Stella McCartney's Sp…
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto
A model wears a creation as part of Givenchy's Spr…
Model Jenner presents a creation by French designe
Models wear creations for Sonia Rykiel Spring/Summ…
A model wears a creation for Giambattista Valli's …
A model wears a creation for Giambattista Valli's …
A model presents a creation by British-born design
A model presents a creation by British-born design
A model presents a creation by British-born design
A model wears a creation for Chalayan's Spring/Sum…
A model wears a creation for Chalayan's Spring/Sum…
A model wears a creation for Chalayan's Spring/Sum…
A model wears a creation for Chalayan's Spring/Sum…
A model wears a creation for Chalayan's Spring/Sum…
Models wear creations for Chalayan's Spring/Summer…
A model wears a creation for Chalayan's Spring/Sum…
Models wear creations for the Lanvin Spring/Summer…
A model wears a creation for the Lanvin Spring/Sum…
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American de
A model wears a creation for Nina Ricci's Spring/S…
Lindsey Wixson
A model wears a creation for American fashion desi…
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
A model wears a creation for French fashion design…
A model wears a creation for Roland Mouret's sprin…
A model presents a creation by designer Marcel Mar
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK
Models sit on the catwalk during Dries van Noten's…
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dr
A model presents a shoes creation by Belgian desig
A model presents a creation by French fashion desi…
EDS NOTE NUDITY A model presents a creation by Fre…
EDS NOTE NUDITY A model presents a creation by Fre…
A model presents a creation by French fashion desi…
A model presents a creation by French fashion desi…
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Al
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Al
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Al