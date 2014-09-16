kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Bei der Londoner Fashion Week überraschte Tom Ford nicht nur, er schockierte: Die Kreationen erinnerten eher an einen Strip-Club als an dieSommer 2015-Kollektion eines Top-Designers.

Fashion Week
09/16/2014

Londoner Modewoche: Vulgäres von Tom Ford

Ein verstörtes Publikum, eine vibrierende Gartenwelt und der 60ies-Look, das war die London Fashion Week.

| Stand: 09/16/2014, 06:58