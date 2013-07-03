kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Während in Berlin der Hochsommer noch auf sich warten lässt, heizte Lena Hoschek am ersten Tag der Berlin Fashion Week den Zuschauern mit ihren Retro-Looks ein.

© Reuters/TOBIAS SCHWARZ

Berlin Fashion Week
07/03/2013

Lena Hoschek bringt den Sommer nach Berlin

Die Österreicherin begeisterte erneut mit Retro-Looks.

© Bild: Reuters/TOBIAS SCHWARZ

Model presents creation by Lena Hoschek at Berlin

© Bild: Reuters/TOBIAS SCHWARZ

Model presents creation by Lena Hoschek at Berlin

© Bild: Deleted - 825336

A model presents a creation at the Lena Hoschek sh…

© Bild: Reuters/TOBIAS SCHWARZ

Model presents creation by Lena Hoschek at Berlin

© Bild: APA/Matthias Balk

GERMANY FASHION MERCEDES BENZ

© Bild: Deleted - 825369

Model present a creations at the Lena Hoschek show…

© Bild: dpa/Jörg Carstensen

Fashion Week Berlin - Lena Hoschek show

© Bild: Reuters/TOBIAS SCHWARZ

Model presents creation by Lena Hoschek at Berlin

© Bild: Reuters/TOBIAS SCHWARZ

Model presents creation by Lena Hoschek at Berlin

© Bild: Deleted - 825411

A model presents a creation at the Rebekka Ruetz s…

© Bild: APA/Soeren Stache

GERMANY FASHION MERCEDES BENZ

© Bild: APA/Matthias Balk

GERMANY FASHION MERCEDES BENZ

© Bild: APA/Matthias Balk

GERMANY FASHION MERCEDES BENZ

© Bild: APA/JOERG CARSTENSEN

GERMANY BERLIN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/JOERG CARSTENSEN

GERMANY BERLIN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/OLE SPATA

GERMANY BERLIN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/OLE SPATA

GERMANY BERLIN FASHION WEEK

| Stand: 07/03/2013, 11:56