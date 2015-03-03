kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Post-romantischer Anti-Glamour: So beschrieb zumindest "MF fashion" während der Modewoche die erste Kollektion von Alessandro Michele für Gucci. "Women´s Wear Daily" schrieb auch über Nerd-Chic und wenn man sich die Models mit Baskenmützen, Streberbrillen und Schluppenblusen so ansieht, hatten beide nicht unrecht.

© APA/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Best of Fashion Week
03/03/2015

Die Mode-Highlights aus Mailand

Italien stand rund eine Woche im Fokus der Modeszene. Schauen, Präsentationen, Parties und Events wurden im luxuriösen Rahmen abgehalten und zelebriert. Nun ist das Spektakel vorbei. Doch bevor sich alle Augen nach Paris richten, hier ein Best of der Fashion Week.

© Bild: APA/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 1655019

Alessandro Michele

© Bild: APA/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

epaselect ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: 7 for all Mankind/Giambattista Valli

3.jpg

© Bild: Furla

11011047_10153108600510460_.jpg

© Bild: Furla

furla.jpg

© Bild: Bally

bally.jpg

© Bild: TheVogueTalentsCorner

The-Vogue-Talents-Corner.jpg

© Bild: thecorner.com

The-Vogue-Talents-Corner1.jpg

© Bild: Salma Hayek/Pomellato

Salma-Hayek-@-Pomellato-Eve.jpg

© Bild: Bulgari

Milano-Collection-by-Pomell.jpg

© Bild: Bulgari

538977275DV001_Bulgari_Fall.jpg

© Bild: Bulgari

24.jpg

© Bild: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from Marni's Autumn/Wi

© Bild: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

A model presents a creation from the Versace Autum

© Bild: APA/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

ITALY MILAN FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 1655163

Giorgio Armani

© Bild: APA/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI (1), REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI (1), AP/Luca Bruno (3)

etro.jpg

© Bild: APA/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI (5), AP/Antonio Calanni (1)

prada.jpg

| Stand: 03/03/2015, 06:00