Farbexplosion in Mailand
Während der Milano Moda Donna zeigten die italienischen Häuser farbenfrohe "Sommer 2013"-Kollektionen mit geradlinigen Schnitten, architektonischen Einflüssen oder schlichter Transparenz.
EPAepa03402732 A model present a creation by Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 19 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
dapdA model wears a creation part of the Gucci womens Spring-Summer 2013 collection that was presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept.19, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03402905 A model presents a creation by British designer Jonh Richmond during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 19 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/MATTEO BAZZ
EPAepa03402903 A model presents a creation by British designer Jonh Richmond during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 19 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/MATTEO BAZZ
REUTERSA model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo (ITALY - Tags: FASHION)
dapdA model wears a creation part of the Etro womens Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection, during the fashion week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 21, 2012. (Foto:Antonio Calanni/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03405934 A model presents a creation by Versace during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 21 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
REUTERSModels display creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo (ITALY - Tags: FASHION)
EPAepa03407536 A model presents a creation by Dolce and Gabbana during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
EPAepa03406614 A model presents a creation by Antonio Marras during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 22 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
EPAepa03405759 A model presents a creation by Bluemarine during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 21 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
dapdModels wear creations part of the Emporio Armani Womens Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection, during the fashion week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2012. (Foto:Antonio Calanni/AP/dapd)
ReutersModels display creations of Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (ITALY - Tags: FASHION)
dapdModels wear creations part of the Alberta Ferretti womens Spring-Summer 2013 collection that was presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03406323 A model present a creation by Bottega Veneta during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 22 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
EPAepa03406509 Models present creations by Fendi during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 22 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
EPAepa03407379 A model presents a creation by Marni during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
EPAepa03405147 A model present a creation by Moschino during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 21 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
EPAepa03405152 A model present a creation by Moschino during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 21 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
EPAepa03403054 A model presents a creation by N21 during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 19 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
REUTERSA model displays a creation from the Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo (ITALY - Tags: FASHION)
ReutersA model displays a creation of Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo (ITALY - Tags: FASHION)
EPAepa03406712 A model presents a creation by Jil Sander during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 22 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
dapdA model wears a creation part of the Max Mara Womens Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection, during the fashion week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2012. (Foto:Giuseppe Aresu/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03407489 Models present creations by Italian designer Laura Biagiotti during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/DANIEL DAL Z
EPAepa03404415 A model presents a creation by Prada during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 20 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI NO ARCHIVE- NO SOCIAL
dapdA model wears a creation part of the Prada Womens Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection, during the fashion week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2012. (Foto:Antonio Calanni/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03407446 An undated handout picture provided by Italian fashion house Trussardi on 23 September 2012 shows a model presenting a creation by Trussardi during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the
EPAepa03408087 A model presents a creation by Salvatore Ferragamo during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/UFFICIO STAMPA EDI
ReutersA model displays a creation from Gianfranco Ferres Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (ITALY - Tags: FASHION)
ReutersA model displays a creation of DSquared2 Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (ITALY - Tags: FASHION)
EPAepa03408743 A model presents a creation by Dsquared2 during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 24 September 2012. Spring/Summer 2013 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 19 to 25 September. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO