kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© Thomas Lerch

Eröffnung
09/11/2013

Dirndl-Mode erobert die Vienna Fashion Week

Die Wiener Modewoche wurde mit einem Querschnitt der heimischen Designer und einer Show von Susanne Bisvosky eröffnet.

© Bild: Thomas Lerch

Thomas_Lerch_2013-09-09_20.jpg

© Bild: KURIER /Franz Gruber

© Bild: Thomas Lerch

Thomas_Lerch_2013-09-09_MQV.jpg

© Bild: KURIER /Franz Gruber

© Bild: KURIER /Franz Gruber

© Bild: Thomas Lerch

Thomas_Lerch_2013-09-09_3.jpg

© Bild: Thomas Lerch

Thomas_Lerch_2013-09-09_2.jpg

© Bild: Thomas Lerch

Thomas_Lerch_2013-09-09_1.jpg

© Bild: Thomas Lerch

Thomas_Lerch_2013-09-09_4.jpg

© Bild: KURIER /Franz Gruber

© Bild: Thomas Lerch

Thomas_Lerch_2013-09-09_9.jpg

© Bild: Thomas Lerch

Thomas_Lerch_2013-09-09_5.jpg

© Bild: Thomas Lerch

Thomas_Lerch_2013-09-09_11.jpg

© Bild: Thomas Lerch

Thomas_Lerch_2013-09-09_10.jpg

© Bild: Thomas Lerch

Thomas_Lerch_2013-09-09_8.jpg

© Bild: Thomas Lerch

Thomas_Lerch_2013-09-09_7.jpg

© Bild: Thomas Lerch

Thomas_Lerch_2013-09-09_13.jpg

© Bild: Thomas Lerch

Thomas_Lerch_2013-09-09_12.jpg

© Bild: Thomas Lerch

Thomas_Lerch_2013-09-09_6.jpg

| Stand: 09/11/2013, 12:23