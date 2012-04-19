Diese zwei Designerinnen haben das Sagen
Unter den 100 einflussreichsten Persönlichkeiten - gekürt vom US-Magazin "Time" - befinden sich nur zwei Namen aus der Modewelt: Designerin Sarah Burton und Spanx-Erfinderin Sara Blakely.
wer
EPAepa03105008 British fashion designer Sarah Burton (L) poses with her International Designer of the Year award presented by British model Naomi Campbell (R) at the 2012 Elle Style Awards held at the Savoy hotel in Central London, Britain, 13 February 20
Spanx
Spanx
p
dapdFILE -- In this July 1, 1997 file photo, Princess Diana smiles as she arrives at the Tate Gallery in London, to attend the Centenary Gala honoring the world famous museum. Princess Diana would have been 50 years old on Friday, July 1, 2011, perhaps th
EPAepa03046632 US singer Lady Gaga performs as revellers dance into the New Year 2012 on New Yorks Times Square, USA, late 31 December 2011. The first New Years Eve celebration in Times Square was held on New Years Eve in 1904. EPA/PETER FOLEY
dapdARCHIV: Die Beatles, Paul McCartney (v.l.), John Lennon, Ringo Starr und George Harrison (Foto vom 28.02.68). Wenn gar nichts mehr geht - John, Paul, George und Ringo gehen immer. Sie stehen am Anfang der ganzen Popkultur und damit natuerlich zu Recht
REUTERSU.S. first lady Michelle Obama smiles on stage at Nickelodeons 25th annual Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT POLITICS)
p
p
dapdThis undated photo shows French fashion designer Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel, a fashion icon whose name has become shorthand for timeless French chic, at an undisclosed location. A new book published in the U.S on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2011, by Knopf, sugges
EPAepa03147958 German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld arrives for a reading, entitled Ich bin ein Papierfresser! (lit.: I am a paper-eater!) at the Lit.Cologne, in Cologne, Germany, 16 March 2012. The literature festival takes place until 24 March. EPA/H
(FILES) Fashion photographer Helmut Newton is shown in this 10 June 2001, file photo in Zurich, Switzerland. Newton was killed in a car crash Friday, 23 January 2004, when he lost control of his Cadillac while leaving the Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywoo
epa00580292 World famous photographer, Mario Testino views his major new exhibition of pictures of Diana, Princess of Wales, at Kensington Palace, London, central England, Tuesday 22 November 2005 and which opens to the public on 24 November 2005. Marios
p
dapdAshley Olsen, left, and Mary-Kate Olsen attend the 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, June 6, 2011, in New York. (Foto:Peter Kramer/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03075649 British model Kate Moss poses for pictures during a photocall to present Mangos Spring/Summer 2012 campaign at its flagship store in Oxford Street in London, Britain, 24 January 2012. Spains international fashion retailer has chosen the Bri
APFILE - This 1967 file photo shows fashion model Twiggy in her short haircut in London, England. Twiggy, now 60, will hit HSN, Home Shopping network, with an affordable line of designs and accessories in bold colors and price under $100, Arpil 3, 2010.
dapdHeidi Klum arrives at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday, Jan. 15, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)
REUTERSA customer looks into a giant Hermes Kelly handbag at a Hermes boutique in Nanjing, Jiangsu province February 17, 2012. The 4-meter-tall handbag, being made with the same materials as Hermes Kelly Bags, was on exhibition from Thursday aiming to att
MTIFrench fashion designer and founder of the haute couture named after him Hubert de Givenchy stands by a dummy during the opening of an exhibition titled "Dream Dresses of Timeless Elegance" in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Oct. 11, 2002. The Budapest exhi
APTO GO WITH STORY SLUGGED BRITAIN MANOLO BLAHNIK -- Spanish fashion shoe designer Manolo Blahnik stands next to one of his boots at the Design Museum in London, Friday Jan. 31, 2003. The museum is holding an exhibition of his work which spans over 30 yea
EPAepa03120181 US fashion editor Anna Wintour arrives at the presentation of the exhibition of Elsa Schiaparelli and Miuccia Prada held at the Palazzo Reale during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, 24 February 2012. The Metropolitan Museums Costume
REUTERSFranca Sozzani, director of Vogue Italy, speaks during an interview with Reuters following a show during the Rome Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2008 show July 6, 2008.REUTERS/Max Rossi (ITALY)
dapdCarine Roitfeld, former editor-in-chief French Vogue, attends the Altuzarra Fall 2012 show during Fashion Week in New York, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2012. (Foto:Diane Bondareff/AP/dapd)
REUTERSPhotographer Annie Leibovitz briefs the media during the opening of the exhibition "Annie Leibovitz: A Photographers Life, 1990-2005" in Vienna October 29, 2009. The exhibition will take place in Kunst Haus Wien from October 30 to January 31, 2010.
EPAepa02495023 Photographer Ellen von Unwerth poses for photographs during her exhibition entitled Berlin by Night at the NRW-Forum in Duesseldorf, Germany, 14 December 2010. The exhibition runs until 13 February 2011. EPA/HORST OSSINGER
p
p
EPAepa03124662 British model Naomi Campbell presents a creation by Italian designer Roberto Cavalli at the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 27 February 2012. The Fall/Winter 2012 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 22 to 28 Februar
dapdADDS DATE OF PHOTO - Model Gisele Bundchen arrives at the taping of "TV Land Presents: AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Morgan Freeman" in Culver City, Calif., Thursday, June 9, 2011. The special will air June 19th on TV Land. (Foto:Matt Sayles/AP
APBeverly Johnson arrives at the TV Land Awards on Sunday April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
EPAepa03097295 Canadian model Linda Evangelista attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2012 Fashion Week Presented by Hublot at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, New York, USA, 08 February 2012. EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT
EPAepa02709834 US model, actress Cindy Crawford arrives for the 18th annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles, California, USA 29 April 2011. EPA/PAUL BUCK
REUTERSSomali-American fashion model and actress Iman arrives at the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style Award honoring Iman and Missoni in Beverly Hills, California October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
p
p
p
p
p
p
p
p
p
p
p
p
REUTERSBritish designer Vivienne Westwood appears next to her husband Andreas Kronthaler as part of her Fall/Winter 2012-2013 womens ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)
APA huge Louis Vuitton bag is seen outside of Regent Hotel, Saturday, April 15, 2006, in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan is the fourth city setting huge LV bag promote the new Maison class store after Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong in Asia. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-yi
APDiane von Furstenberg attends The Third Annual DVF Awards held at the United Nations in New York, Friday, March 9, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)
EPAepa01935797 Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani poses for a photo during the presentation of film Valentino, the last emperor by US movie director Matt Tyrnauer in Rome, Italy, on 16 November 2009. EPA/LUCHERINI BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE
ReutersU.S. designer Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 womens ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)
REUTERSFrench designer Jean Paul Gaultier appears at the end of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 womens ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE-Tags: - Tags: FASHION)
dapdItalian model and actress Monica Bellucci, center, poses with Domenico Dolce, right, and Stefano Gabbana as she arrives for a party, following the womens Fall-Winter Dolce&Gabbana fashion show 2012-2013, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012.(Foto:Lu
dapdItalian fashion designer Giorgio Armani poses with models at the end of the Emporio Armani womens Fall-Winter 2012-2013 collection that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2012.(Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
dapdFrench fashion designer Pierre Cardin stands amongst models at the end of his Palais Lumiere - the City of Light fashion show at the Water Cube in Beijing, China, Sunday, April 1, 2012. (Foto:Ng Han Guan/AP/dapd)
APBritish fashion designer Alexander McQueen is interviewed as he arrives for the Los Angeles Alexander McQueen Boutique launch party in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 13, 2008. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
ReutersDesigner Christian Louboutin (C) poses with dancers during the press presentation of the new revue named Feu (Fire) directed by him at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris February 29, 2012. Picture taken February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen (FRA
EPAepa02903991 (FILE) A file picture dated 01 October 2010 shows British designer John Galliano taking to the catwalk at the end of the presentation of his collection for Dior during the Paris Fashion Week Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2011, in Paris, Franc
p
p
p
REUTERSFashion designer Vera Wang arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
epa000372119 Models, Debra Shaw (left) and Honor Fraser show off their Philip Treacy hats on either side of the designer himself. Philip Treacy, has been chosen by Mrs Parker Bowles to design her wedding hat, while Robinson Valentine will design her outfi
REUTERSJewelry packaging from Tiffany & Co. is shown in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California March 19, 2012. Tiffany & Co forecast higher fiscal-year results March 20, helped by its expansion in Asia and the Americas and sales that
APA large pair of jeans is seen at a Levis store in San Francisco, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2007. Levi Strauss and Co. is expected to release quarterly earnings, Wednesday, Oct 10, 2007. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
dpaARCHIV - Modeschöpferin Jil Sander posiert im Jahr 1983 in ihrem Büro für die Fotografen. Am 27. November feiert die deutsche Modedesignerin Jil Sander ihren 65. Geburtstag. Foto: dpa (zu dpa-Korr. "Jil Sander feiert ihr Alter im Stillen - Puristen
REUTERSItalian fashion designer Miuccia Prada poses after a fashion show as part of an investors launching presentation ahead of its IPO in Hong Kong June 7, 2011. Italian fashion house Prada is pricing its initial public offering in Hong Kong to raise up
epa000441440 Miren Arzalluz, an assistant at Kerry Taylor auctioneers, dresses a mannequin in a Christian Lacroix for Jean Patou navy and white striped sailor-style gown, 1986, which belonged to German Princess Gloria Von Thurn Und Taxis in between a Pass
EPAepa01009728 American designer Ralph Lauren is greeted after his fashion show in the Spaso House, U.S. Ambassadors residence in Moscow, Tuesday 15 May 2007. EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL
APSpectators eat their lunch and sit around a statue of French tennis great Rene Lacoste at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Saturday May 31, 2008. (AP Photo/Laurent Baheux)
REUTERSModels display creations by Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo for fashion house Comme des Garcons as part of her Fall/Winter 2009/10 womens collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 7, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE FASHION)
APTurkish fashion designer Hussein Chalayan acknowledges applause at the end of his Fall-Winter, ready-to-wear 2013 fashion collection, during Paris Fashion week, Friday, March 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
APA/HANS KLAUS TECHTAPA5527932-2 - 12102011 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: ZU APA-TEXT WI - THEMENBILD - Illustration zum Thema "Vermögenssteuer/Reichensteuer": Ein Mitarbeiter eines "Cartier"-Geschäfts in der Wiener Innenstadt entfernt am Dienstag, 11. Oktober
APCalvin Klein poses for photographers as he arrives for the opening night performance of John Patrick Shanleys new play "Doubt" at Broadways Walter Kerr Theatre, Thursday March 31, 2005 in New York. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)
dapdThis advertisement provided by Spanx by Sara Blakely, shows a pair of Cotton Comfort Boxer Briefs. Everyone wants flawless skin, flat abs and a fab rear. But men dont always admit it. (Foto:Spanx by Sara Blakely/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03030597 British model Naomi Campbell (L) hugs Tunisian-born French fashion designer Azzedine Alaia (R) as they pose for photographs at the opening of his exhibition entidled Azzedine Alaia 2001 a 2011 in the Groninger Museum, Groningen, The Netherl
REUTERSFrench actress Eva Green and U.S. director Tom Ford pose for photographers at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTE
APA Jeanne Lanvin 1923 evening dress, left, and a French 1925 evening dress on display at the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Monday, May 3, 2010. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
p
p
p
AP** FILE ** Fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert poses in this Dec. 23, 1963 file photo. Lambert, who helped bring American designers out of the garment districts back rooms and surrounded them with glamour, died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2003 at age 100. She died a
APThe Washington Post Pulitzer Prize winners Robin Givhan, center, is hugged by Dana Priest as David Finkel, right, looks on at the Washington Post, in Washington, Monday, April 17, 2006. On the . In the background is R. Jeffrey Smith. Givhan won for Cri
REUTERSCheerleaders jump in front of a Lady Gaga poster before a welcoming ceremony inside the Taichung City Hall building, central Taiwan July 3, 2011. U.S. singer Lady Gaga will be in Taiwan from July 1-5 to promote her latest album "Born This Way". REU
EPAepa02391281 A visitor walks next to some posters included in the photographic exhibition "Guy Bourdin. A message for you", during its inauguration at the Sala canal de Isabel II arts center in Madrid, center Spain, 13 October 2010. The exhibition is fo
lsäa
EPAepa03004793 American fashion photographer Bruce Weber speaks at the Museum Of Modern Art fourth Annual Film Benefit: A Tribute To Pedro Almodovar in New York, New York, USA, 15 November 2011. EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT
THE NEW YORK TIMESPhotographer Herb Ritts poses for a portrait in New York City in 1992. Ritts, whose access to celebrities, even at their most fragile moments, gave him an edge in the competitive field, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2002 of complications of pn
APA Christies employee holds a photograph by Irving Penn entitled Bee, at Christies auction house in London, Wednesday, May, 19, 2010. The photograph which is due to be auctioned on May 21, is valued at 15-20 000 pounds ($21,600-29,000/17,500-23,360 euro
p