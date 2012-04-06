Die wichtigsten Stilikonen aller Zeiten - Teil 1
Das "Time"-Magazin hat die einflussreichsten Mode-Ikonen gekürt, darunter: Lady Gaga und Coco Chanel. Erfahren Sie nächste Woche, wer im Fashion-Business sonst noch unvergessen ist und bleibt.
EPAepa03046632 US singer Lady Gaga performs as revellers dance into the New Year 2012 on New Yorks Times Square, USA, late 31 December 2011. The first New Years Eve celebration in Times Square was held on New Years Eve in 1904. EPA/PETER FOLEY
dapdARCHIV: Die Beatles, Paul McCartney (v.l.), John Lennon, Ringo Starr und George Harrison (Foto vom 28.02.68). Wenn gar nichts mehr geht - John, Paul, George und Ringo gehen immer. Sie stehen am Anfang der ganzen Popkultur und damit natuerlich zu Recht
REUTERSU.S. first lady Michelle Obama smiles on stage at Nickelodeons 25th annual Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT POLITICS)
dapdThis undated photo shows French fashion designer Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel, a fashion icon whose name has become shorthand for timeless French chic, at an undisclosed location. A new book published in the U.S on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2011, by Knopf, sugges
EPAepa03147958 German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld arrives for a reading, entitled Ich bin ein Papierfresser! (lit.: I am a paper-eater!) at the Lit.Cologne, in Cologne, Germany, 16 March 2012. The literature festival takes place until 24 March. EPA/H
(FILES) Fashion photographer Helmut Newton is shown in this 10 June 2001, file photo in Zurich, Switzerland. Newton was killed in a car crash Friday, 23 January 2004, when he lost control of his Cadillac while leaving the Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywoo
p
dapdAshley Olsen, left, and Mary-Kate Olsen attend the 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, June 6, 2011, in New York. (Foto:Peter Kramer/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03075649 British model Kate Moss poses for pictures during a photocall to present Mangos Spring/Summer 2012 campaign at its flagship store in Oxford Street in London, Britain, 24 January 2012. Spains international fashion retailer has chosen the Bri
APFILE - This 1967 file photo shows fashion model Twiggy in her short haircut in London, England. Twiggy, now 60, will hit HSN, Home Shopping network, with an affordable line of designs and accessories in bold colors and price under $100, Arpil 3, 2010.
REUTERSA customer looks into a giant Hermes Kelly handbag at a Hermes boutique in Nanjing, Jiangsu province February 17, 2012. The 4-meter-tall handbag, being made with the same materials as Hermes Kelly Bags, was on exhibition from Thursday aiming to att
MTIFrench fashion designer and founder of the haute couture named after him Hubert de Givenchy stands by a dummy during the opening of an exhibition titled "Dream Dresses of Timeless Elegance" in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Oct. 11, 2002. The Budapest exhi
APTO GO WITH STORY SLUGGED BRITAIN MANOLO BLAHNIK -- Spanish fashion shoe designer Manolo Blahnik stands next to one of his boots at the Design Museum in London, Friday Jan. 31, 2003. The museum is holding an exhibition of his work which spans over 30 yea
EPAepa03120181 US fashion editor Anna Wintour arrives at the presentation of the exhibition of Elsa Schiaparelli and Miuccia Prada held at the Palazzo Reale during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, 24 February 2012. The Metropolitan Museums Costume
REUTERSFranca Sozzani, director of Vogue Italy, speaks during an interview with Reuters following a show during the Rome Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2008 show July 6, 2008.REUTERS/Max Rossi (ITALY)
dapdCarine Roitfeld, former editor-in-chief French Vogue, attends the Altuzarra Fall 2012 show during Fashion Week in New York, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2012. (Foto:Diane Bondareff/AP/dapd)
p
p
p
EPAepa03124662 British model Naomi Campbell presents a creation by Italian designer Roberto Cavalli at the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 27 February 2012. The Fall/Winter 2012 collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 22 to 28 Februar
dapdADDS DATE OF PHOTO - Model Gisele Bundchen arrives at the taping of "TV Land Presents: AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Morgan Freeman" in Culver City, Calif., Thursday, June 9, 2011. The special will air June 19th on TV Land. (Foto:Matt Sayles/AP
APBeverly Johnson arrives at the TV Land Awards on Sunday April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
EPAepa03097295 Canadian model Linda Evangelista attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2012 Fashion Week Presented by Hublot at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, New York, USA, 08 February 2012. EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT
p
p
p
p
p
p
p
p
REUTERSBritish designer Vivienne Westwood appears next to her husband Andreas Kronthaler as part of her Fall/Winter 2012-2013 womens ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)
APA huge Louis Vuitton bag is seen outside of Regent Hotel, Saturday, April 15, 2006, in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan is the fourth city setting huge LV bag promote the new Maison class store after Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong in Asia. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-yi
APDiane von Furstenberg attends The Third Annual DVF Awards held at the United Nations in New York, Friday, March 9, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)
EPAepa01935797 Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani poses for a photo during the presentation of film Valentino, the last emperor by US movie director Matt Tyrnauer in Rome, Italy, on 16 November 2009. EPA/LUCHERINI BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE
ReutersU.S. designer Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 womens ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)
REUTERSFrench designer Jean Paul Gaultier appears at the end of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 womens ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE-Tags: - Tags: FASHION)
dapdItalian model and actress Monica Bellucci, center, poses with Domenico Dolce, right, and Stefano Gabbana as she arrives for a party, following the womens Fall-Winter Dolce&Gabbana fashion show 2012-2013, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012.(Foto:Lu
dapdItalian fashion designer Giorgio Armani poses with models at the end of the Emporio Armani womens Fall-Winter 2012-2013 collection that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2012.(Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
dapdFrench fashion designer Pierre Cardin stands amongst models at the end of his Palais Lumiere - the City of Light fashion show at the Water Cube in Beijing, China, Sunday, April 1, 2012. (Foto:Ng Han Guan/AP/dapd)
APBritish fashion designer Alexander McQueen is interviewed as he arrives for the Los Angeles Alexander McQueen Boutique launch party in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 13, 2008. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
ReutersDesigner Christian Louboutin (C) poses with dancers during the press presentation of the new revue named Feu (Fire) directed by him at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris February 29, 2012. Picture taken February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen (FRA
EPAepa02903991 (FILE) A file picture dated 01 October 2010 shows British designer John Galliano taking to the catwalk at the end of the presentation of his collection for Dior during the Paris Fashion Week Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2011, in Paris, Franc
p
p
REUTERSFashion designer Vera Wang arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
epa000372119 Models, Debra Shaw (left) and Honor Fraser show off their Philip Treacy hats on either side of the designer himself. Philip Treacy, has been chosen by Mrs Parker Bowles to design her wedding hat, while Robinson Valentine will design her outfi
REUTERSModels display creations by Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo for fashion house Comme des Garcons as part of her Fall/Winter 2009/10 womens collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 7, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE FASHION)
REUTERSFrench actress Eva Green and U.S. director Tom Ford pose for photographers at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTE