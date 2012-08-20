Die stylishsten Promis unter 45
Insgesamt sind 120 Schauspieler, Sänger, Designer, Models, Royals und Socialites auf der Vogue-Liste vertreten.
EPAepa03221789 US singer Lana Del Rey arrives for the screening of Moonrise Kingdom and the opening ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 16 May 2012. Presented in competition, the movie opens the festival, which runs from 16 to 27
EPAepa03307448 US singer Lana del Rey is pictured on stage at Melt! Music Festival in the open museum Ferropolis in Graefenhainichen, Germany, 15 July 2012. The festival ends on 15 July. EPA/MARC TIRL
EPAepa03289223 (FILE) A file picture dated 12 February 2012 shows British singer Adele hold up her six Grammy Awards in the Press Room at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA. According to reports 30 June 201
APA/ANDREAS PESSENLEHNERAPA9120746-2 - 17082012 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: ZU APA-TEXT KI - Die Pop-Diva Lady Gaga mit ihrem Hund "Fozzi" bei ihrer Ankunft am Freitag, 17. August 2012, am Wiener Flughafen. Die Sängerin gastiert in Österreich mit einem Konzer
dapdFlorence Welch of Florence and the Machine arrives for the Brit Awards 2012 at the O2 Arena in London, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2012. (Foto:Jonathan Short/AP/dapd)
ReutersSinger Solange Knowles attends the Museum of Modern Arts "Party in the Garden" dinner in New York City May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jemal Countess (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdDakota Fanning arrives at the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Shirley MacLaine at Sony Studios on Sunday June 7, 2012 in Culver City, Calif. The AFI Lifetime Achievement Honoring Shirley MacLaine airs on June 24, 2012 at 9pm on TV Land. (Photo by
dapdElle Fanning arrives at the 15th Annual Hollywood Film Awards Gala on Monday, Oct. 24, 2011 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Foto:Kristian Dowling/AP/dapd)
dapdActress Felicity Jones poses at The Hollywood Reporters 20th annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011. The event celebrated the 100 most powerful women in the entertainment industry. (Foto:Chris Pizzell
REUTERSCast member Blake Lively arrives at the premiere of the film "Savages" in Los Angeles June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
EPAepa03122050 US actress Elizabeth Olsen arrives for the 27th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California USA, 25 February 2012. The Spirit Awards recognizes the achievements of American independent filmmakers and promotes the finest indep
dapdAshley Olsen, left, and Mary-Kate Olsen attend the 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, June 6, 2011, in New York. (Foto:Peter Kramer/AP/dapd)
REUTERSItalian designer Frida Giannini acknowledges the applause at the end of Gucci Autumn/Winter 2011 women collection show at Milans Fashion Week February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (ITALY - Tags: FASHION)
dapdVictoria Beckham poses at a promotional event for her own fashion brand, Victoria Beckham in Hong Kong Wednesday, April 25, 2012. (Foto:Kin Cheung/AP/dapd)
REUTERSModel Chanel Iman arrives for the 2nd Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala in New York June 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdModel Miranda Kerr speaks to fans at a Valentines Day card signing promotional event at a store in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2012. (Foto:Rob Griffith/AP/dapd)
REUTERSModel Candice Swanepoel arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION)
EPAepa03232224 US model Kate Upton arrives for the screening of On The Road during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 23 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA/STEPHA
dapdThe Alexander Wang fall 2012 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2012 in New York. (Foto:Stephen Chernin/AP/dapd)
ReutersDuchess of Cambridge Catherine Middleton attends the UK Creative Industries Forum at the Royal Academy in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall (BRITAIN - Tags: ROYALS POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS)
REUTERSCharlotte Casiraghi arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the animated film "Madagascar 3: Europes most wanted", at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
EPAepa03233948 Greek socialite Eugenie Niarchos attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR Gala 2012 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap dAntibes, France, 24 May 2012, during the 65th Cannes Film Festival. The festival runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA/IAN LA
EPAepa02166567 US-born Colombian-Brazilian socialite Tatiana Santo Domingo (L) and Eugenia Niarchos (R) arrive at the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2010 as part of the 63rd Cannes Film Festival, held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap dAntibes, France,
REUTERSHonorary Gala Chair Dasha Zhukova arrives at the annual gala for The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA), in Los Angeles November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)