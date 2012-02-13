Die schönsten Roben der BAFTA Awards
In farbenprächtigen und glamourösen Kleidern zeigten sich Penelope Cruz, Tilda Swinton und Co. am Red Carpet der "British Academy Film Awards".
stars
EPAepa03102918 Spanish actress Penelope Cruz arrives at the BAFTAs, Orange British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Britain, 12 February 2012. EPA/DANIEL DEME
EPAepa03103211 US actress Viola Davis poses after her stage appearance during the BAFTAs, Orange British Academy Film Awards, in London, Britain, 12 February 2012. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
dapdBroadcaster Fearne Cotton arrives for the BAFTA Film Awards 2012, at The Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012. (Foto:Joel Ryan/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03103653 British actress Naomie Harris attends the Official After Party for the BAFTAs, Orange British Academy Film Awards, held at the Grosvenor House in Central London, Britain, 12 February 2012. EPA/DANIEL DEME
REUTERSActress Emilia Fox arrives for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-ARRIVALS)
dapdActress Christina Ricci arrives for the BAFTA Film Awards 2012, at The Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012. (Foto:Alastair Grant/AP/dapd)
dapdActress Jessica Chastain arrives for the BAFTA Film Awards 2012, at The Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012. (Foto:Alastair Grant/AP/dapd)
REUTERSActress Tilda Swinton arrives for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Actress Kristen Wiig poses for photographers at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
EPAepa03103219 US actress Octavia Spencer poses after winning the Supporting Actress award for her movie The Help during the BAFTAs , Orange British Academy Film Awards, in London, Britain, 12 February 2012. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
EPAepa03103104 US actress Michelle Williams arrives at the BAFTAs, Orange British Academy Film Awards, in London, Britain, on 12 February 2012. EPA/DANIEL DEME
EPAepa03102990 US actress Meryl Streep arrives at the BAFTAs, Orange British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Britain, 12 February 2012. EPA/DANIEL DEME
REUTERSActress Melissa George arrives for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BAFTA-ARRIVALS)