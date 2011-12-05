kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
12/05/2011

Die schönsten Mode-Blogs in XL

"Le Blog de Big Beauty", "Frocks and Frou Frou" oder "Young fat and fabulous" - sie alle und einige weitere Blogs vermitteln, wie cool man als kurvenreiche Frau aussehen kann.

von Birgit Gehrke

