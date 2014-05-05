kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Barack Obamas "White House Correspondents’ Association"-Dinner zog auch heuer wieder zahlreiche Stars in den namhaftesten Designerkleidern ins Washington Hilton.

© REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Weißes Haus
05/05/2014

Die schönsten Kleider des Obama-Dinners

Beim 100. "White House Correspondents’ Association"-Dinner glänzten die Stars in J. Mendel und Romona Keveza.

© Bild: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Kopie von Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives on the red carpet a

© Bild: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives on the red carpet a

© Bild: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Actress Freida Pinto arrives on the red carpet at

© Bild: APA/EPA/Olivier Douliery / POOL

USA WHITE HOUSE GALA

© Bild: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Actress Sofia Vergara poses as she arrives on the

© Bild: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Actress Bellamy Young arrives on the red carpet at

© Bild: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Actress Kristen Bell arrives on the red carpet at

© Bild: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Actress Olivia Munn arrives on the red carpet at t

© Bild: Deleted - 1941388

Mae Whitman, Anna Kendrick

© Bild: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Model Irina Shayk arrives on the red carpet at the

© Bild: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Model Linda Evangelista arrives on the red carpet

© Bild: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Model Anne V arrives on the red carpet at the annu

© Bild: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Actress Julianna Margulies arrives on the red carp

© Bild: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Singer Katharine McPhee arrives on the red carpet

© Bild: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn arrives on the red carp

© Bild: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Actress Jessica Simpson arrives on the red carpet

© Bild: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Actress Rose McGowan arrives on the red carpet at

© Bild: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Actress Cynthia Nixon arrives on the red carpet at

| Stand: 05/05/2014, 10:05