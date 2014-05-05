Die schönsten Kleider des Obama-Dinners
Beim 100. "White House Correspondents’ Association"-Dinner glänzten die Stars in J. Mendel und Romona Keveza.
Kopie von Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives on the red carpet a
Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives on the red carpet a
Actress Freida Pinto arrives on the red carpet at
USA WHITE HOUSE GALA
Actress Sofia Vergara poses as she arrives on the
Actress Bellamy Young arrives on the red carpet at
Actress Kristen Bell arrives on the red carpet at
Actress Olivia Munn arrives on the red carpet at t
Mae Whitman, Anna Kendrick
Model Irina Shayk arrives on the red carpet at the
Model Linda Evangelista arrives on the red carpet
Model Anne V arrives on the red carpet at the annu
Actress Julianna Margulies arrives on the red carp
Singer Katharine McPhee arrives on the red carpet
Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn arrives on the red carp
Actress Jessica Simpson arrives on the red carpet
Actress Rose McGowan arrives on the red carpet at
Actress Cynthia Nixon arrives on the red carpet at