kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Bei den 19. Critics' Choice Movie Awards waren Donnerstagabend nicht nur Kleider in allen Farben, sondern auch der ein oder andere Spaßvogel zu sehen.

© Deleted - 387702

Red Carpet
01/17/2014

Die schönsten Kleider der Critics' Choice Movie Awards

Bei der Preisverleihung in L.A. reihten sich edle Roben neben Spaßvögel.

© Bild: Deleted - 387702

Jessica Chastain

© Bild: Deleted - 387717

Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts

© Bild: Deleted - 387726

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves

© Bild: Deleted - 387729

Jessica Chastain

© Bild: Deleted - 387741

Sandra Bullock

© Bild: Deleted - 387744

Lupita Nyong'o

© Bild: Reuters/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

Margot Robbie arrives at the 19th annual Critics'

© Bild: Reuters/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

Margot Robbie arrives at the 19th annual Critics'

© Bild: Deleted - 387777

Cate Blanchett

© Bild: Deleted - 387792

Juliette Lewis

© Bild: Reuters/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

Actress Christina Applegate arrives at the 19th an

© Bild: Deleted - 387807

Amy Adams

© Bild: Deleted - 387813

Adele Exarchopoulos

© Bild: Deleted - 387816

Kristen Bell

© Bild: Deleted - 387822

James Marsden

© Bild: Deleted - 387825

Leonardo DiCaprio

| Stand: 01/17/2014, 08:20