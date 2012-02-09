kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© Jasmin Schakfeh

freizeit Mode & Beauty
02/09/2012

Der Frauenliebling

Seine Abendkleider sind legendär, die Frauen lieben ihn dafür. Der Der österreichisch-türkische Stardesigner Atil Kutoglu sitzt in der Jury der 4. Staffel von Austria’s Next Topmodel. Die KURIER- Mode-Expertin Jasmin Schakfeh traf ihn zum Interview – nach seiner Show bei der Istanbul Fashion Week.

von Jasmin Schakfeh

© Bild: Jasmin Schakfeh

Topmodel Franziska Knuppe ist seit Jahren Kutoglus Muse. Auch sie muss zum Fitting (=Kleiderauswahl an den Models, um zu entscheiden welches Outfit sie am Laufsteg präsentieren)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSTurkish designer Atil Kutoglu (C) greets the audience with U.S. singer Jermaine Jackson (L) and Elizabeth Jagger during the Istanbul Fashion Week in Istanbul February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)

© Bild: Jasmin Schakfeh

Backstage vor der Show: Lizzy jagger in der maske, dahinter Topmodel Franziska Knuppe

© Bild: Jasmin Schakfeh

Franziska Knuppe am Laufsteg

© Bild: Jasmin Schakfeh

Gelungene Show: Atil mit Jermaine Jackson und Lizzy Jagger am Catwalk

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03097188 Turkish designer Atil Kutoglu (C) appears on the catwalk with US singer Jermaine Jackson (L) and British model Elizabeth Jagger (R) after his fashion show during the Istanbul Fashion Week, in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 February 2012. The presenta

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03097174 A model presents a creation by Turkish designer Atil Kutoglu during the Istanbul Fashion Week, in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 February 2012. The presentation of the Fall-Winter collections 2012/13 runs from 08 to 11 February EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03097163 A model presents a creation by Turkish designer Atil Kutoglu during the Istanbul Fashion Week, in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 February 2012. The presentation of the Fall-Winter collections 2012/13 runs from 08 to 11 February EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

© Bild: Jasmin Schakfeh

Männermode Atil Kutoglu

© Bild: Jasmin Schakfeh

Attil Kutoglu, Lizzy Jagger, Jasmin Schakfeh

| Stand: 02/09/2012, 17:41