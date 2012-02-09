Der Frauenliebling
Seine Abendkleider sind legendär, die Frauen lieben ihn dafür. Der Der österreichisch-türkische Stardesigner Atil Kutoglu sitzt in der Jury der 4. Staffel von Austria’s Next Topmodel. Die KURIER- Mode-Expertin Jasmin Schakfeh traf ihn zum Interview – nach seiner Show bei der Istanbul Fashion Week.
Topmodel Franziska Knuppe ist seit Jahren Kutoglus Muse. Auch sie muss zum Fitting (=Kleiderauswahl an den Models, um zu entscheiden welches Outfit sie am Laufsteg präsentieren)
REUTERSTurkish designer Atil Kutoglu (C) greets the audience with U.S. singer Jermaine Jackson (L) and Elizabeth Jagger during the Istanbul Fashion Week in Istanbul February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)
Backstage vor der Show: Lizzy jagger in der maske, dahinter Topmodel Franziska Knuppe
Franziska Knuppe am Laufsteg
Gelungene Show: Atil mit Jermaine Jackson und Lizzy Jagger am Catwalk
EPAepa03097188 Turkish designer Atil Kutoglu (C) appears on the catwalk with US singer Jermaine Jackson (L) and British model Elizabeth Jagger (R) after his fashion show during the Istanbul Fashion Week, in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 February 2012. The presenta
EPAepa03097174 A model presents a creation by Turkish designer Atil Kutoglu during the Istanbul Fashion Week, in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 February 2012. The presentation of the Fall-Winter collections 2012/13 runs from 08 to 11 February EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
EPAepa03097163 A model presents a creation by Turkish designer Atil Kutoglu during the Istanbul Fashion Week, in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 February 2012. The presentation of the Fall-Winter collections 2012/13 runs from 08 to 11 February EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
Männermode Atil Kutoglu
Attil Kutoglu, Lizzy Jagger, Jasmin Schakfeh