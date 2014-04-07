Viel Haut und Individualismus
Das Staraufgebot bei der Preisverleihung der "Academy of Country Music" in Las Vegas konnte sich sehen lassen.
Country music artist Taylor Swift arrives at the 4
Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira arrives at the
Sheryl Crow arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of
Actress Angie Harmon arrives at the 49th Annual Ac
Olivia Munn arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of
Country music singer Kacey Musgraves arrives at th
Miranda Lambert
Jamie Lynn Spears arrives at the 49th Annual Acade
Kellie Pickler arrives at the 49th Annual Academy
Faith Hill, Tim McGraw
Kimberly Perry
Cassadee Pope arrives at the 49th Annual Academy o
Luke Bryan, Caroline Boyer
Country music artist Jewel arrives at the 49th Ann
Keith Urban arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of