kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Bei den diesjährigen Country Music Awards in Las Vegas wurde getragen was gefällt: Von kurz bis lang und Schwarz-Weiß bis Bunt war alles dabei.

© Reuters/STEVE MARCUS

Country Music Awards
04/07/2014

Viel Haut und Individualismus

Das Staraufgebot bei der Preisverleihung der "Academy of Country Music" in Las Vegas konnte sich sehen lassen.

© Bild: Reuters/STEVE MARCUS

Country music artist Taylor Swift arrives at the 4

© Bild: Deleted - 977247

Taylor Swift

© Bild: Deleted - 977253

Carrie Underwood

© Bild: Reuters/STEVE MARCUS

Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira arrives at the

© Bild: Reuters/STEVE MARCUS

Sheryl Crow arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of

© Bild: Reuters/STEVE MARCUS

Actress Angie Harmon arrives at the 49th Annual Ac

© Bild: Reuters/STEVE MARCUS

Olivia Munn arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of

© Bild: Reuters/STEVE MARCUS

Country music singer Kacey Musgraves arrives at th

© Bild: Deleted - 977289

Miranda Lambert

© Bild: Reuters/STEVE MARCUS

Jamie Lynn Spears arrives at the 49th Annual Acade

© Bild: Reuters/STEVE MARCUS

Kellie Pickler arrives at the 49th Annual Academy

© Bild: Deleted - 977322

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

© Bild: Deleted - 977331

Kimberly Perry

© Bild: Reuters/STEVE MARCUS

Cassadee Pope arrives at the 49th Annual Academy o

© Bild: Deleted - 977358

Luke Bryan, Caroline Boyer

© Bild: Reuters/STEVE MARCUS

Country music artist Jewel arrives at the 49th Ann

© Bild: Reuters/STEVE MARCUS

Keith Urban arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of

| Stand: 04/07/2014, 08:06