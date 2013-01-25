kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Im Alter von neun Jahren zeigte der kleine Christian Lacroix im Unterricht auf und bat seine Lehrerin, früher nach Hause gehen zu dürfen. An jenem Tag wurde die Hochzeit von Prinzessin Margaret im Fernsehen übertragen und das Großereignis wollte er nicht verpassen.

Christian Lacroix
Mode-Gott der Oper

Jahrzehntelang entwarf er für sein Modehaus Haute Couture. Jetzt kreiert er Kostüme für die Opernhäuser dieser Welt - auch für Wien.

von Jasmin Schakfeh

Christian Lacroix kreiert Kostüme für "Radamisto"

Christian Lacroix

Christian Lacroix kreiert Kostüme für "Radamisto"

Atelier Olah fertigt die Kostüme von Christian Lac

Christian Lacroix kreiert Kostüme für "Radamisto"

