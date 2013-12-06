Diamanten, Gold und verstärkte Sicherheitsmaßnahmen
"Cartier. Style and History" ist die größte Schau, die dem französischen Schmuck- und Uhrenhersteller je gewidmet wurde.
The-Duchess-and-Duke-of-Win.jpg
FRANCE ARTS CARTIER EXHIBIT
FRANCE ARTS CARTIER EXHIBIT
Pierre Cartier on his first trip to Russia in 1904.jpg
Jeanne-Toussaint_4.jpg
FRANCE ARTS CARTIER EXHIBIT
FRANCE ARTS CARTIER EXHIBIT
Halo tiara, created by Cartier London in 1936, it was purchased by His Royal Highness the Duke of York.jpg
Bib-necklace.jpg
25021.jpg
Pug’s-head-clip-brooch-1955.jpg
The-Duchess-of-Windsor’s-Fl.jpg
The Duke and Duchess of Windsor_Cartier.jpg
The-Maharajah-of-Patiala_2.jpg
The-Maharajah-of-Patiala.jpg
Gloria Swanson.tif
Gloria Swanson’s rock crystal bracelets (1930)_big.jpg
Ball Bearing bracelet, 1930_Marlene Dietrich.jpg
For-Valentine's-Day,-1969,-.jpg
Grace Kelly's engagement ring.jpg
Panther.jpg