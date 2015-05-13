kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Der belgische Designer entwarf für Dior seine neue Cruise Collection. Das Palais Bulle wurde vom ungarischen Architekten Antti Lovag entworfen und liegt in Theoule-sur-Mer, nahe Cannes.

© REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Show
05/13/2015

Mode unter Palmen: Diors Cruise Collection 2016

Die Kulisse war spektakulär, die Show beeindruckend. Raf Simons zeigte seine Cruise-Collection 2016 in Cannes.

© Bild: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf S

© Bild: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf S

© Bild: Dior

General view of the Dior Croisiere 2016 show finale.jpg

© Bild: Dior

Emma Ferrer, Raf Simons.jpg

© Bild: Dior

Marion Cotillard and Raf Simons (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain)-2.jpg

© Bild: Dior/Pascale Le Segretain

Dakota Fanniong (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain).jpg

© Bild: Dior/Didier Baverel

Elena Perminova (Photo by Didier Baverel).jpg

© Bild: Dior

Zoe Kravitz.jpg

© Bild: Dior

CRUISE-2016_09.jpg

© Bild: Dior

CRUISE-2016_051.jpg

© Bild: Dior

CRUISE-2016_042.jpg

© Bild: Dior

CRUISE-2016_029.jpg

© Bild: Dior

CRUISE-2016_030.jpg

© Bild: APA/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

FRANCE FASHION

© Bild: APA/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

FRANCE FASHION

© Bild: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Ra

© Bild: Dior

Dior Cruise 2016 - Défilé Palais Bulles - 11 Mai 2015 -2.jpg

| Stand: 05/13/2015, 16:57